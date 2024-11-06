Fresh hope for Bucksburn Swimming Pool as plans lodged amid pledge to pay for repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh hope for Bucksburn Swimming Pool as plans lodged amid pledge to pay for repairs

The beloved facility was left in an "incredibly poor condition" and in need of crucial refurbishment.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Bucksburn Swimming Pool could welcome visitors again next year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Plans to begin the £2 million upgrade of Bucksburn Swimming Pool have been lodged as the council pledges to get it back up and running.

The Kepplehills Road venue closed last April following harsh budget cuts that saw funding to operator Sport Aberdeen being slashed.

But, thanks to a huge community campaign and a legal challenge threat, the council made a drastic U-turn months later.

Now a year and a half on from the plug being pulled, the local authority has finally taken a step towards opening the doors once again.

A sign that used to say "save our poll" that has since been modified to say "We saved our pool" outside Bucksburn Swimming Pool
Bucksburn Swimming Pool is now boarded up and fenced off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It came as councillors discussed the latest Sport Aberdeen annual report.

They were informed that the plan to reopen Bucksburn Swimming Pool was moving ahead as funding for the project had been approved.

Will anything change at Bucksburn Swimming Pool?

The planning documents outline a number of upgrades that will be carried out at the pool including a plant room extension and changes to the main entrance.

Bucksburn Swimming Pool plans
This image shows the proposed changes to Bucksburn Swimming Pool. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Meanwhile, a rooflight will be added to the ceiling and the southern side of the roof will benefit from a new covering.

Inside, the layout of the facility will remain largely unchanged however the disabled toilet will be extended.

‘Lack of investment’ blamed for Bucksburn pool closure

The Bucksburn facility was a big talking point at the finance meeting.

Conservative councillor Richard Brooks asked for assurance that the council would reopen it as he didn’t want residents to “lose faith” in the process.

Labour councillor M. Tauqeer Malik.
Labour councillor M. Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Labour councillor M. Tauqeer Malik urged the council to press ahead with the repair work as soon as possible as he blasted his SNP and Lib Dem rivals for ever forcing it to close.

Committee convener Alex McLellan slammed the previous Labour administration and claimed a “lack of investment” over many years was to blame.

He said: “The facility was left in an incredibly poor condition, the plant was in need of replacing and we are doing that.”

He went on to explain that the repair work was so significant it would not be possible to carry out while the pool was still open.

When will the pool reopen again?

Mr McLellan revealed that the contract for the refurbishment work hasn’t been signed yet so it is “impossible” to give a timeframe for the project.

£2 million investment can’t just be carried out next week, it’s obviously not going to be open by the end of this year,” he explained.

SNP councillor Alex McLellan.
SNP councillor Alex McLellan. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But, he is hopeful the works will be completed and the doors finally reopened next year.

“It’s no secret we are investing in it and we will see it recommissioned,” he stated.

The Beach Leisure Centre
The Beach Leisure Centre is expected to be demolished by next summer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr McLellan also claimed that the now boarded up Beach Leisure Centre met a similar fate due to the previous administration.

The committee was told that demolition of the venue and its much-loved flumes was currently ongoing with a final knock down date earmarked for June 2025.

