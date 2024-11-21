Plans to expand Linn of Quoich car park as restored Queen Victoria cottage ‘will lure more tourists’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Plans to expand Linn of Quoich car park as restored Queen Victoria cottage ‘will lure more tourists’

The 19th century picnic lodge, which had been a favourite spot for the monarch, will opened to visitors next year.

By Denny Andonova
Royal cottage where queen victoria picniced near Braemar.
The cottage was a favourite picnic spot for Queen Victoria. Image: NTS

Conservationists want to expand the Linn of Quoich car park as they prepare for an influx of tourists visiting Queen Victoria’s restored picnic lodge.

The “fairytale” cottage was built on the banks of River Dee near Braemar in 1850.

Nestled in the woodlands of Mar Lodge Estate, it’s believed to have been one of the monarch’s most beloved spots in the scenic area.

It was constructed as a serene place where she could bring guests and enjoy the picturesque scenery in comfort while staying at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Victoria’s picnic cottage had lain derelict for decades.

However, the rustic cottage fell into disrepair over the centuries and was eventually locked up in 2005.

National Trust for Scotland came to the rescue last year, bringing the dilapidated structure back to its former glory with plans to open it to visitors next .

And they now want to double the number of parking spaces at the beauty spot as more tourists venture through the woodlands to visit it.

The picnic cottage has now been fully renovated. Image: NTS.

Thousands visit Queen Victoria’s cottage every year – with more to come

The trust’s architects explain the available car park at Linn of Quoich would be “too small” to keep up with the expected rise in visitors.

Documents say around 80,000 day-trippers already traverse across the estate’s woodlands every year.

The existing car park at Linn of Quoich. Image: Moxon Architects Limited.

There are currently 25 parking spaces, with the closest alternative being four miles away at the Linn of Dee.

They are now proposing to double the capacity, extending the car park to the opposite side of the road with an additional 19 bays.

A design image showing how the car park could be expanded. Image: Moxon Architects Limited.

Documents add: “We have recently restored Queen Victoria’s picnic lodge and this is set to become an increasing draw for visitors to The Linn of Quoich.

“This adds to the already high demand as a result of the superlative walking in the area and the popular natural and historic attraction of The Earl of Mar’s Punchbowl.”

You can view the plans here.

