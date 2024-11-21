Plans to expand Linn of Quoich car park as restored Queen Victoria cottage ‘will lure more tourists’

Conservationists want to expand the Linn of Quoich car park as they prepare for an influx of tourists visiting Queen Victoria’s restored picnic lodge.

The “fairytale” cottage was built on the banks of River Dee near Braemar in 1850.

Nestled in the woodlands of Mar Lodge Estate, it’s believed to have been one of the monarch’s most beloved spots in the scenic area.

It was constructed as a serene place where she could bring guests and enjoy the picturesque scenery in comfort while staying at Balmoral Castle.

However, the rustic cottage fell into disrepair over the centuries and was eventually locked up in 2005.

National Trust for Scotland came to the rescue last year, bringing the dilapidated structure back to its former glory with plans to open it to visitors next .

And they now want to double the number of parking spaces at the beauty spot as more tourists venture through the woodlands to visit it.

Thousands visit Queen Victoria’s cottage every year – with more to come

The trust’s architects explain the available car park at Linn of Quoich would be “too small” to keep up with the expected rise in visitors.

Documents say around 80,000 day-trippers already traverse across the estate’s woodlands every year.

There are currently 25 parking spaces, with the closest alternative being four miles away at the Linn of Dee.

They are now proposing to double the capacity, extending the car park to the opposite side of the road with an additional 19 bays.

Documents add: “We have recently restored Queen Victoria’s picnic lodge and this is set to become an increasing draw for visitors to The Linn of Quoich.

“This adds to the already high demand as a result of the superlative walking in the area and the popular natural and historic attraction of The Earl of Mar’s Punchbowl.”

You can view the plans here.

Read more: