Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Taxi fares in Aberdeen to increase to help cover rising fuel costs for drivers

The new fees are expected to come into force by the Easter holidays.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Aberdeen's taxi rank on Back Wynd. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Taxi fares in Aberdeen are to increase by 3% to ensure drivers can maintain their vehicles while bringing home a decent pay check.

It comes as council leaders reviewed fares in the city which is required every 18 months.

They had suggested a 3% increase would be “appropriate” due to rising vehicle running costs such as repairs and fuel, as well as a hike in the average wage.

Meanwhile, trade members of the Taxi and Private Hire Consultation Group came up with their own “sensible and affordable” proposals – offering an even bigger increase of 3.5%.

They also requested charging an extra £1 for taxi lifts between 2am and 5am at weekends, claiming this could “encourage more drivers to work unsociable hours”.

However, following a debate – that lasted no more than three minutes – city chiefs rubber stamped their own option.

What exactly are the changes?

In a nutshell, passengers will pay the same price for a shorter distance from April, when the new charges will come into force.

This means a trip from Marischal College to Aberdeen Airport in Dyce would go up by about 50-60p – without taking into consideration traffic causing longer journeys.

Extras such as waiting charges and surcharges will stay as they are.

Aberdeen taxi fare rise follows Uber’s arrival

The increase comes following the arrival of global transport firm Uber, which launched in October with a special 70% off charges offer for those looking to give it a spin.

Unlike taxis, Uber agrees a price for each ride meaning no-one has to sit and look anxiously at their fare rising while stuck in traffic.

Councillors fully backed the ride hailing service during the licensing process amid complaints there are not enough taxis in the city at busy times.

Uber in Aberdeen
This was despite fury among disgruntled taxi drivers, who hit out at alleged “mistruths” in the media aimed at “smearing” the trade as the problem, rather than the solution.

