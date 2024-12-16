‘Disgusting’ Skene Street toilet could be replaced with new Aberdeen street food kiosk

A former public toilet on Aberdeen’s Skene Street could be knocked down to make way for a new street food kiosk.

The old loo, which sits near Gilcomstoun School, had been locked up and unused for a number of years.

One lucky bidder had the chance to buy the 58-square-foot unit when it went up for auction in the summer with a guide price of just £1,650.

Photos from the listing showed it had a single toilet, sink and a baby changing table that were all covered with mould and damp.

But, the toilet could soon be demolished and replaced with a new food stand.

What would be on offer at the Skene Street cafe?

Khalid Mouti has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to build the unit, to be dubbed Lang Brae Cafe.

If approved, he hopes to sell freshly made sandwiches and paninis there, as well as soup, hot drinks and ice cream.

Mr Mouti believes the street kiosk would be “complementary” to the area.

What would the kiosk look like?

Designers of the proposed cafe have been inspired by other similar street food kiosks such as that owned by English baking firm Oliphant’s.

It will take inspiration from traditional Victorian-style shops, and have sliding windows for serving hungry customers.

Mr Mouti wants the facility to fit into its surroundings, but equally stand out without the need for any illuminated signs.

Residents support removal of ‘disgusting’ toilet

Nearby resident Grant Bjorkelund backed the proposal, saying it would be a welcome addition to the area.

He explained: “I’d be happy to see something new replacing the disgusting toilet as too many people use the back on the way home from nights out.”

Mr Bjorkelund also suggested that bollards be installed to protect the footway going forward.

“With the three nearby pub and restaurants there are too many delivery drivers parking on the pavement, and this part is really badly damaged,” he stated.

You can view the plans here.

