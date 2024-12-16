‘Disgusting’ Skene Street toilet could be replaced with new Aberdeen street food kiosk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Disgusting’ Skene Street toilet could be replaced with new Aberdeen street food kiosk

The 58-square-foot unit went up for auction in the summer with a guide price of just £1,650.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The former public toilet on Aberdeen's Skene Street
The former public toilet on Aberdeen's Skene Street. Image: Google Street View

A former public toilet on Aberdeen’s Skene Street could be knocked down to make way for a new street food kiosk.

The old loo, which sits near Gilcomstoun School, had been locked up and unused for a number of years.

One lucky bidder had the chance to buy the 58-square-foot unit when it went up for auction in the summer with a guide price of just £1,650.

Inside the former Skene Street public toilet. Image: Shepherd Commercial

Photos from the listing showed it had a single toilet, sink and a baby changing table that were all covered with mould and damp.

But, the toilet could soon be demolished and replaced with a new food stand.

What would be on offer at the Skene Street cafe?

Khalid Mouti has lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council to build the unit, to be dubbed Lang Brae Cafe.

If approved, he hopes to sell freshly made sandwiches and paninis there, as well as soup, hot drinks and ice cream.

The proposed new street food kiosk on Skene Street, to be named Lang Brae Cafe. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr Mouti believes the street kiosk would be “complementary” to the area.

What would the kiosk look like?

Designers of the proposed cafe have been inspired by other similar street food kiosks such as that owned by English baking firm Oliphant’s.

It will take inspiration from traditional Victorian-style shops, and have sliding windows for serving hungry customers.

Floor plans of the planned new cafe on Skene Street. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Mr Mouti wants the facility to fit into its surroundings, but equally stand out without the need for any illuminated signs.

Residents support removal of ‘disgusting’ toilet

Nearby resident Grant Bjorkelund backed the proposal, saying it would be a welcome addition to the area.

He explained: “I’d be happy to see something new replacing the disgusting toilet as too many people use the back on the way home from nights out.”

The former public toilet on Skene Street. Image: Shepherd Commercial

Would you be glad to see the toilet removed? Let us know in our comments section below

Mr Bjorkelund also suggested that bollards be installed to protect the footway going forward.

“With the three nearby pub and restaurants there are too many delivery drivers parking on the pavement, and this part is really badly damaged,” he stated.

You can view the plans here.

