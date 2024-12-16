Paul Third: Case for the defence proving hard to make at Aberdeen

It has been a step in the right direction for Aberdeen this season but the case for the defence is still proving a difficult one to make at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has taken a backline which struggled to keep clean sheets last season and reduced the goals against column – but it is clear there is still much to be done.

Aberdeen’s free weekend has given them a chance to regroup and refocus ahead of the busy festive fixture list.

The Dons and the rest of the Scottish Premiership play five league matches in the next two weeks from this weekend.

As far as Aberdeen are concerned, the need to tighten it up at the back remains a glaring one.

Just three clean sheets so far this season

You have to go back to the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 26 for the last game where Thelin’s Reds kept a clean sheet.

In the seven matches played since then they have conceded nine goals.

Granted, with the exception of the 3-3 draw against Hibernian at Easter Road on November 26 it may be little more than a goal a game, but the goals are not flowing at the other end like they were a few weeks ago.

The 1-1 draw against St Johnstone a week ago mean Aberdeen have a record of three clean sheets from 16 league games so far this season.

The Dons have scored 30 goals and conceded 18 for a return of 34 points and sit second in the table.

Compared to this stage last season the areas of improvement are clear to see.

The 2-1 win against Livingston on December 20 last year took the Dons up to eighth on 19 points in a campaign which had produced 19 goals scored and 26 conceded in the league at that stage.

But what the two league seasons share is just three clean sheets recorded in that opening 16 matches.

Clearly, when the goals are flowing and you are averaging almost two a game it can overcome any defensive weakness as we’ve seen so far.

But with the Dons in the midst of a five-game winless run, a quick look shows the goals are not flowing as they were with six scored in that run, and again that 3-3 draw at Hibs pads the stats a little.

Yet the goals are still leaking away.

Is the Dons backline starting to feel the strain?

It may be stating the obvious to say the Dons need to be sharper in both boxes, but Aberdeen should not be needing to score a minimum of two goals to win every game as has been the case for 13 of the 16 matches to date.

That Aberdeen have managed to score two or more on 10 occasions is cause for optimism, but it has become increasingly clear with each passing game those at the back are starting to feel the strain.

Thelin’s first choice defence and goalkeeper is well known but Jack MacKenzie’s absence has been felt in the last three matches.

The loss of Dimitar Mitov until 2025 has compounded that situation further.

Yes, it’s comparing apples and oranges to an extent given how Thelin approaches matches compared to the more pragmatic Barry Robson who was in charge a year ago.

Attack, attack, attack seems to be the Thelin way and his full backs play key roles in that attacking effort, so much so that both MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin received Scotland call-ups this season.

Perhaps it should not come as a surprise clean sheets are few and far between, but it’s five games and counting without a win.

It may not be cause for panic but it’s certainly a growing concern.

Whether it is injuries, fatigue or a dip in form, Thelin is searching for a solution. With a busy schedule looming here’s hoping it is found quickly.

