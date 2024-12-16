Paul Third: Case for the defence proving hard to make at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Case for the defence proving hard to make at Aberdeen

Dons have tightened up but just three cleans sheet in 16 league games remains a cause for concern at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen centre-back Slobodan Rubezic, right, and Gavin Molloy. Image: Shutterstock.
By Paul Third

It has been a step in the right direction for Aberdeen this season but the case for the defence is still proving a difficult one to make at Pittodrie.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has taken a backline which struggled to keep clean sheets last season and reduced the goals against column – but it is clear there is still much to be done.

Aberdeen’s free weekend has given them a chance to regroup and refocus ahead of the busy festive fixture list.

The Dons and the rest of the Scottish Premiership play five league matches in the next two weeks from this weekend.

As far as Aberdeen are concerned, the need to tighten it up at the back remains a glaring one.

Just three clean sheets so far this season

You have to go back to the 1-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie on October 26 for the last game where Thelin’s Reds kept a clean sheet.

In the seven matches played since then they have conceded nine goals.

Granted, with the exception of the 3-3 draw against Hibernian at Easter Road on November 26 it may be little more than a goal a game, but the goals are not flowing at the other end like they were a few weeks ago.

The 1-1 draw against St Johnstone a week ago mean Aberdeen have a record of three clean sheets from 16 league games so far this season.

The Dons have scored 30 goals and conceded 18 for a return of 34 points and sit second in the table.

Nicky Devlin was left dejected following Aberdeen's draw with St Johnstone.
Compared to this stage last season the areas of improvement are clear to see.

The 2-1 win against Livingston on December 20 last year took the Dons up to eighth on 19 points in a campaign which had produced 19 goals scored and 26 conceded in the league at that stage.

But what the two league seasons share is just three clean sheets recorded in that opening 16 matches.

Clearly, when the goals are flowing and you are averaging almost two a game it can overcome any defensive weakness as we’ve seen so far.

But with the Dons in the midst of a five-game winless run, a quick look shows the goals are not flowing as they were with six scored in that run, and again that 3-3 draw at Hibs pads the stats a little.

Yet the goals are still leaking away.

Is the Dons backline starting to feel the strain?

It may be stating the obvious to say the Dons need to be sharper in both boxes, but Aberdeen should not be needing to score a minimum of two goals to win every game as has been the case for 13 of the 16 matches to date.

That Aberdeen have managed to score two or more on 10 occasions is cause for optimism, but it has become increasingly clear with each passing game those at the back are starting to feel the strain.

Thelin’s first choice defence and goalkeeper is well known but Jack MacKenzie’s absence has been felt in the last three matches.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrates saving a penalty in the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: SNS
The loss of Dimitar Mitov until 2025 has compounded that situation further.

Yes, it’s comparing apples and oranges to an extent given how Thelin approaches matches compared to the more pragmatic Barry Robson who was in charge a year ago.

Attack, attack, attack seems to be the Thelin way and his full backs play key roles in that attacking effort, so much so that both MacKenzie and Nicky Devlin received Scotland call-ups this season.

Perhaps it should not come as a surprise clean sheets are few and far between, but it’s five games and counting without a win.

It may not be cause for panic but it’s certainly a growing concern.

Whether it is injuries, fatigue or a dip in form, Thelin is searching for a solution. With a busy schedule looming here’s hoping it is found quickly.

