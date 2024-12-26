Peterhead’s Palace Hotel reveals plan to take over former school across the road

The owner of Peterhead’s Palace Hotel wants to take over a historic building to help accommodate a growing number of workers descending on the town.

Kenneth Watt says the independent Prince Street venue, which has 64 rooms, needs the extra space as more and more people head to the north-east for jobs.

And he isn’t looking far when it comes to creating that additional room.

Mr Watt has formed plans to take over the B-listed, 186-year-old former school just across the road from the Palace Hotel.

What was building previously used for?

The 16 Prince Street building earmarked for development dates back to 1838, when it was built as an infants school known as “The Chuckney School”.

Architectural historians described it as a “temple to education”.

Latterly it was used as council offices but it has now been empty for some time.

What are the changes planned?

Under blueprints sent to Aberdeenshire Council, the Palace Hotel will turn it into 12 apartments.

And papers explain this will bring “much-needed short-term accommodation to incoming workers”.

This, they add, might help lure more employment to the harbour area.

New windows will be put in, the entrance would be made wider, new disabled access will be created and a damaged ceiling repaired under the proposals.

Major projects taking place in the area at the moment include SSE’s major undersea cable scheme linking Peterhead and Yorkshire.

You can see the full application on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

