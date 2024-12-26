Peterhead’s Palace Hotel reveals plan to take over former school across the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead’s Palace Hotel reveals plan to take over former school across the road

The Blue Toon venue has lodged the plans to accommodate a growing number of workers needing a place to stay.

By Ben Hendry
Peterhead's Palace Hotel wants to take over 16 Prince Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson
Peterhead's Palace Hotel wants to take over 16 Prince Street. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

The owner of Peterhead’s Palace Hotel wants to take over a historic building to help accommodate a growing number of workers descending on the town.

Kenneth Watt says the independent Prince Street venue, which has 64 rooms, needs the extra space as more and more people head to the north-east for jobs.

And he isn’t looking far when it comes to creating that additional room.

Mr Watt has formed plans to take over the B-listed, 186-year-old former school just across the road from the Palace Hotel.

The Palace Hotel has been a mainstay in Peterhead for about 100 years. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

What was building previously used for?

The 16 Prince Street building earmarked for development dates back to 1838, when it was built as an infants school known as “The Chuckney School”.

Architectural historians described it as a “temple to education”.

Latterly it was used as council offices but it has now been empty for some time.

The former ‘Chuckney School’ in Peterhead. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

Do you have any memories of the old school? Let us know in our comments section below

What are the changes planned?

Under blueprints sent to Aberdeenshire Council, the Palace Hotel will turn it into 12 apartments.

And papers explain this will bring “much-needed short-term accommodation to incoming workers”.

The Palace Hotel in Peterhead is in demand. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson

This, they add, might help lure more employment to the harbour area.

New windows will be put in, the entrance would be made wider, new disabled access will be created and a damaged ceiling repaired under the proposals.

Major projects taking place in the area at the moment include SSE’s major undersea cable scheme linking Peterhead and Yorkshire.

You can see the full application on Aberdeenshire Council’s website.

