Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Owner puts Stonehaven’s Seafood Bothy up for sale – with plea to ‘keep it as it is’

It was made famous after a lobster planning fiasco in 2023.

Maria Lewis.
Owner Maria Lewis is selling the the Seafood Bothy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Stonehaven’s Seafood Bothy has become a local institution since starting up from a converted horsebox at the harbour a few years ago.

The takeaway even hit the headlines when plans to expand were knocked back “in case lobsters frightened children”.

Planning committee member Wendy Agnew attracted scorn by suggesting startled little ones could run out into traffic after clapping eyes on a crustacean.

Owner Maria Lewis has now announced plans to leave her berth at the port – and is looking for a suitable successor.

And she is only willing to sell to the right person..

Seafood Bothy food.
The takeaway has amassed a loyal following. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

 

Posting on Facebook, Mrs Lewis said: “Please only enquire if you are prepared to keep it as a Seafood Bothy.

“No experience is necessary, only the desire to keep on doing what we have done for six years and reap the financial rewards.”

Selling some of “Scotland’s best seafood” with a ready-to-eat menu, Mrs Lewis and husband Wes have “created a huge following”.

She added that this includes repeat customers and tourists “in abundance”, as well as a strong social media presence.

“It’s all been done for you as we’ve been running this business for over six years. As the saying goes ‘if it isn’t broken don’t try and fix it’,” she added.

Would you be interested in buying the seafood shack? Let us know in our comments section below

Seafood Bothy ‘ready to go’ for new owners

The sale includes the converted trailer, generator and all of the products inside.

All of this, including the pier pitch, “enables the business to open”, meaning it is “ready to go”.

The husband and wife partnership said “it’s all about the right buyer” and if they cannot find this, will keep running the seasonal business, which runs from April to October and around Christmas time, themselves.

