‘I started selling retro toys after losing my job in lockdown – and now I’m opening my own shop in Aberdeen’

After losing his job during the pandemic, Chris Plant decided it was now or never when it came to turning his passion for vintage toys into a profession.

And the former meeting and events co-ordinator, who lives in Bucksburn, is now taking the next big step.

After selling a range of nostalgic playthings online for the past few years, the 40-year-old is opening his brand new Vintage Toys and Collectables shop in Aberdeen city centre.

We met Chris ahead of the opening, as he transfers the contents of a 40ft storage unit into the space just off Union Street.

Looking back at the change in his life during Covid, he smiles: “That was my chance to say if I’m ever going to do reselling full-time, now is the perfect chance.

“It started off small and it’s just grown and grown from there…”

In our exclusive interview, Chris reveals:

How a love of retro video games got him started

What his most expensive items are… And what nostalgic merchandise WON’T even be for sale

And he shares his thoughts on how independent traders could be the future of the high street

What sort of toys will Aberdeen vintage toy shop sell?

It all started with buying retro video games, which Chris described as a “nostalgic hit”.

But by now, the entrepreneur seems to have something to tickle the fancy of the inner child within most of us.

Anyone who stopped by his pop-up shop in the Trinity Centre over Christmas would have been greeted by the sight of brightly packaged Power Rangers, eye-catching Star Wars memorabilia and a Royal Rumble’s worth of wrestling figures.

“One minute I’m buying Funko Pops, the next minute I’m buying Pokemon cards and the next minute it’s Batman figures,” he laughed.

So what are his top sellers?

“People thought Funko Pops were going to die off in the last couple of years, but I sell more Funko Pops now than I’ve ever done,” Chris tells me, gesturing to row upon row of the big-headed figurines.

He has around 400 of the vinyl figures and bobbleheads in stock and he is sure they will be a hit when his new shop opens in February.

As well as these, the unit will also include a “Pokemon wall”, as Pokemon cards make up a staggering 70% of his sales.

And what are the most EXPENSIVE?

Display cabinets will be filled with “more expensive staff”, a bit like luxurious single malts in a whisky shop.

Except in this case, the prestigious products are the likes of a plastic recreation of Castle Grayskull!

This holds a special place in Chris’s heart, as the He-Man fan reveals Masters of the Universe was his favourite TV programme as a youngster.

Boxed and in mint condition, with a price tag of £500, the owner thinks it will “look nice on display”.

One thing that will not be for sale is Chris’s personal collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys, which he has about 150 of!

What type of independent businesses would you like to see in Aberdeen? Let us know in our comments section below

Why set up Aberdeen vintage toy shop?

Chris is taking a leap of faith by opening his own city centre store at a time when more and more businesses are moving online.

So why does he think his retro toy store can thrive in a tough retail climate?

The trader thinks it’s all about being able to see the stock in person.

“People really like to see,” he said enthusiastically.

Chris adds: “eBay is good if you know what you’re looking for.

“If you’re looking for He-Man, you can go and search it, but here you’ll find something you never even knew you wanted.

“Somebody might walk past and go,’ that’s amazing’, and they never would have been searching for it!”

‘Future of city centre is independent traders!’

Chris reckons shops like his will give people a reason to come into town – admitting he has previously opted for retail parks and supermarkets himself.

“The way to go has got to be independents, it has to be,” he stresses.

“If they can work on that and get the little independent businesses in, then the town is busy and the town is full.”

Chris is coy about his future plans, but will keep his eBay business – which has made over 18,000 sales since he launched it about seven years ago.

Just as he tells me this, a ping goes off on his phone to notify him of another online sale…

For now, turning a small shop just off the Granite Mile into his own Aladdin’s Cave of toys and trinkets is just fine.

But he is already pondering the move into a bigger premises should the cards fall in his favour…

Read more:

Wetherspoons barred from drilling holes into historic Aberdeen pub for new signs

‘We have been chasing clothes shop dream for years – it’s surreal to have our own trendy store on Aberdeen’s Green’

Could YOU help fill Union Street empty units? Rallying call for entrepreneurs to set up shop on Granite Mile