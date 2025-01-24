Inside Thistle Street’s new Mediterranean restaurant as business legend lifts lid on ‘labour of love’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inside Thistle Street’s new Mediterranean restaurant as business legend lifts lid on ‘labour of love’

Jeanette Forbes wants her new destination to serve as an Aberdeen attraction during major events like Offshore Europe and the Tall Ship Races.

Jeanette Forbes photographed outside the new Mediterranean restaurant on Thistle Stree, Aberdeen.
Jeanette Forbes is looking forward to opening her new Mediterranean restaurant on Thistle Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Denny Andonova

When her bar manager ran up to her with the idea to take on the empty shop across the road, Jeanette Forbes was dead against it.

Without hesitation, she replied: “Absolutely not!”

El Mehdi Belkour had been running the show at her Thistle Street venue, Grape and Grain, since its inception eight years ago and she trusted him explicitly.

But to start yet another business – while juggling her duties at the luxury Aberdeen wine bar and her IT company PCL Group – seemed too heavy of a task for her busy schedule.

Just a few hours later though, Jeanette found herself on the phone with the landlord, discussing details about renting the former Gallery Heinzel on 24-26 Thistle Street.

The unit on 24-26 Thistle Street had been home to Gallery Heinzel for more than 20 years until it relocated in January 2023. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

It’s now about 18 months later.

And mere days away from opening on Tuesday, January 28, the Aberdeen tycoon says this is “the best decision she has ever made”.

To commemorate Mehdi’s contribution to making it a reality, she has called the venue Mediterranean as a nice sentiment to her dear friend.

“It would have never happened if it wasn’t for him,” she smiles.

“And now I can’t wait to see people chatting, laughing and having a great time here – whether it would be over food or a glass of wine. That’s what inspires me.

“It’s about giving back to Aberdeen. We have made our living from the city, we want to invest back into it.

“Mediterranean is about creating something different that’s ready for Tall Ships, for Offshore Europe, for the general public to come and enjoy.”

Jeanette Forbes in her new Mediterranean restaurant on Thistle Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In our exclusive interview, Jeanette reveals:

  • Why she chose Thistle Street over Union Street
  • Just what will be on the eclectic menu
  • And her fears over whether she is “doing the right thing” in such a hostile trading environment

‘Coming to Mediterranean will be like going on a holiday in exotic country’

Mediterranean is not your usual dining venue, Jeanette tells me as she takes me around the restaurant for a first look inside.

The moment you walk in, you are transported to a far-away land – with Moroccan tiles, pots with lemon trees and flowers hanging from the ceiling all painting an exotic picture.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The continental music quietly playing in the background sets the scene perfectly, giving the feeling you are in a swanky little restaurant on the seaside in Sicily.

Here, customers will be able to explore the flavours of all of those picturesque countries along the distant Mediterranean in one place – without having to even leave Aberdeen.

Looking back at the last 18 months of trying to get it off the ground, Jeanette says this has been a “labour of love”.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Everything in Mediterranean, to the last wine glass and decorative vase, has been personally hand-picked by her.

She is a “perfectionist”. But for Mediterranean every minute spent getting the venue just right has been worth it.

And all of this has been to give Aberdonians a place like no other, where they can sample dishes from more than 25 countries – some of which they may never have heard of before.

Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As we take a seat at a neatly laid-out table, she says: “You know that feeling when you go on a holiday – the aircraft door opens, you’re stepping off the plane and you suddenly feel that heat hit you…That’s my happy place.

“And that’s the feeling I want people to get when they walk through the doors of Mediterranean.

“I just wanted it to breathe Mediterranean, and to remind people of that nice holiday in Greece, or Spain, or Italy – or maybe give them inspiration for their next destination.”

What cuisine would you be able to taste at Mediterranean?

The word to describe the menu at Mediterranean would be “variety”.

Jeanette wants to encapsulate the distinctive culture and cuisine of dozens of countries all in one place.

From dolma (a Turkish stuffed vine leaf appetiser) and lamb kofta, to plump balls of Italian arancini and Greek yoghurt and honey cheesecake, the menu reflects the traditional food of nations across the sun-soaked region.

It’s a difficult task to prepare all of them at once, Jeanette admits, but head chef Gary Owens – who has more than 30 years of experience – simply says “it’s easy when you are passionate about food”.

There will also be themed nights every six to eight weeks, where the menu will focus solely on a specific country.

“It’s not five-star dining – it’s casual dining, but with an edge” Jeanette adds as she flicks through the freshly printed pages of the menu – stopping to point out some highlights.

“Most importantly, it will give customers a chance to sample all of these amazing dishes that they normally can’t get in Aberdeen.

“What I want is to open the door, take in all of these different smells and hear the chat, the laughter, the music, and the clinking of glasses from time to time.”

Head chef Gary Owens has already prepared a Valentine’s Day menu, which is “to die for”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘I give everything my best shot’

This is not Jeanette’s first rodeo.

Now a thriving firm with dozens of employees, she founded PCL Group in 2000 with the £100 she had in her pocket from her redundancy pay out.

And in 2017, she decided to try her hand at something completely different and opened Grape and Grain without any previous experience in running a hospitality business.

But even with all of these successes under her belt, Jeanette says there is still that little part of her that is somewhat worried when venturing into something new.

The same company that fitted Grape and Grain eight years ago have now helped transform Mediterranean. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“You always have that anxiety of ‘Am I doing the right thing?'” the 66-year-old admits.

“But I’ve read the book Face the Fear and Do It Anyway and that’s the mentality that I have now.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that if it’s going to fail, it will fail… But first, I give it my best shot.”

How does Jeanette plan to make Mediterranean a success?

But have well-publicised challenges in the city centre, and the recent closure of The Esslemont amid plunging footfall, shaken even Jeanette’s steely resolve?

The grand dame of the Aberdeen business scene is not blind to the struggles the food and drink industry has been facing in the last few years.

Jeanette Forbes at the Mediterranean restaurant, Aberdeen.
Jeanette Forbes admits she was “way, way out of her depth” when she opened Grape and Grain – but she has now learned the ropes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She tells me she recently read an article that claimed 2025 would be “the worst for hospitality” – throwing her ambitions for Mediterranean into even more doubt.

But Jeanette believes she has all the right ingredients to make the restaurant a success.

“It’s about how much you’re going to put into this to make it work,” she says.

“Fitting Mediterranean out has been challenging but that’s easy compared to how I will keep people coming through the door and keep the till ringing.

“The day that the door opens is the day that we start to dig deep, and it’s the citizens of Aberdeen and beyond that I’m going to be looking at to help me keep this place afloat.

“I have always felt that it comes down to two things – quality of product and standard of service. If you hit those two – perfect.”

Jeanette hopes the new restaurant will become a firm favourite among locals and visitors. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But why did she choose Thistle Street again and not Union Street?

And if there was any place where Jeanette would roll the dice on, it would always have been Thistle Street.

The thought of opening on Union Street never even crossed her mind. It’s not because there are no opportunities there, but because this west end lane feels like home.

It’s Aberdeen’s “most independent” street, and she says this is where her venues “belong”.

The area is becoming something of a “foodie hub”, with wine bar Mara opening nearby last year, Cafe Moyo soon to arrive and a range of cosy cake shops and decades-old businesses.

The exterior of the Mediterranean restaurant, Aberdeen.
Mediterranean is the newest addition to Aberdeen’s “most independent” street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jeanette adds: “I could have put either of them on Union Street and lots of people ask me why I didn’t. But would they have worked there? No, I don’t think they would have.

“Grape and Grain and now Mediterranean are independent establishments, and I just felt that they were more suited on Thistle Street.

“It really is like a little Chelsea – you’ve got your high-end clothes and shoe shops, you’ve got cafes and nice little cake shops, and now it’s becoming a real foodie hub.”

Would you like to visit Mediterranean when it opens next week? Let us know in our comments section below

Curious locals can’t wait for opening date

In the 45 minutes that I am chatting with Jeanette, and even being shown the fancy lampshade in the bathroom, a number of curious onlookers can’t help but squint through the window as they stroll along Thistle Street.

Some passersby even pop their head in the door to ask when it will be opening.

The bathroom lampshade at the Mediterranean restaurant, Aberdeen.
A hidden gem at Mediterranean. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Jeanette can’t hide her joy at the rising excitement, and buzz beginning to build ahead of the opening.

When the doors are finally open, she will be the first to welcome customers.

I leave with my mouth watering, and wondering when I can book a table…

