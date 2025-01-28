Aberdeen pubs allowed to stay open as late as 5am – in case Super Bowl goes into overtime

Several Aberdeen pubs have been granted permission to stay open until 5am on the night of the Super Bowl so revellers can enjoy it with a pint.

Hospitality bosses pleaded to extend their alcohol licence on February 9, when Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will clash for the grand trophy.

The game will be screened live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, kicking off at 11.30pm in the UK due to the time difference.

There has been much made of Taylor Swift watching on, and she will be joined from afar by Aberdeen fans of the American institution.

The owners of four city pubs have now been allowed to keep their doors open later than usual for the most avid enthusiasts.

Why do pubs need to stay open until 5am for the Super Bowl?

Bridge Street Social Club bosses asked members of Aberdeen’s licensing board to make an exception and allow them to serve alcohol until 5am on Monday, February 10.

JP McGivney said this is to give them some leeway if the game goes into overtime.

As he explained it to councillors perhaps unfamiliar with the stateside staple, “essentially penalties in football terms”.

He said: “We are applying for 5am because if it goes into overtime – essentially penalties in football terms – then 4am won’t be enough.”

Triplekirks and The Bobbin will also be open until 5am, while Ma Cameron’s will close at 4am.

How would pub bosses ensure fans cause no issues when leaving?

All venues were given permission for the extension unanimously.

However, before giving her approval, councillor Marie Boulton wanted to make sure that revellers won’t end up causing issues when leaving the pubs at such an hour.

Are you planning a late night for the Super Bowl? Let us know in our comments section below

And she stressed there should be extra control over any boozed up customers.

Mr McGivney reassured her, saying: “We’ll have door stewards on to the end and look to have a really smooth dispersal as always.”

Read more: