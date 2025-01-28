Ashers confirm site for new Elgin store after St Giles Centre closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Ashers confirm site for new Elgin store after St Giles Centre closure

The bakery has confirmed it will retain two stores in the town after being forced from the shopping centre.

By David Mackay
Ashers sign on shop.
Ashers will keep two stores in Elgin following the St Giles Centre closure. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Bakers Ashers have confirmed a location to reopen on Elgin High Street just a week after they were forced to move from the St Giles Centre.

The Nairn-based firm was one of 13 tenants made homeless after the shopping centre shut.

However, the family-owned company immediately stressed its intention to retain two stores in Elgin and keep their staff, some of whom have worked for the firm since the 1990s.

Ashers has now confirmed it has signed a lease on an Elgin High Street property with an opening expected in the coming weeks.

Hopes Ashers will boost Elgin High Street

Ashers has confirmed it is moving into 55 High Street, which is on the precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub near the North Port car park.

It joins the firm’s other store in Elgin on the west end of the High Street, near Poundland, and 10 other locations across Moray and the Highlands. 

Ashers signs in shop window.
Ashers have put up signs in the shop window. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Signs have been put up in the window of the new unit to publicise the new arrival.

It is understood all the equipment was able to be salvaged from the previous St Giles Centre store to be used in the new premises and other Ashers locations.

North Port precinct in Elgin.
The new Ashers will be near the North Port car park. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

However, substantial parts of the former cafe in the shopping centre had to be left behind.

Director George Asher told the Press and Journal no opening date had been confirmed, but he hoped it would be “soon”.

He added: “The staff have been amazing through this whole period, getting involved wherever they can.

George Asher inside St Giles Centre
Ashers director George Asher in the previous St Giles Centre unit. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’ve got joiners and painters in there right now getting the new place ready, putting it all together.

“We’re excited about. We’re also hoping that it might help to rejuvenate that end of the High Street a little.”

What is happening at St Giles Centre now?

It has now been just over a week since the St Giles Centre closed after the two-week deadline from owners expired.

Buses have continued to operate from the bus station despite the shopping centre shutting its doors.

Ashers is the first St Giles tenant to confirm it has secured a new location to stay in Elgin.

Security guard locking gates of St Giles Centre.
Security officer Jordan Murphy locked the doors to the St Giles Centre for the final time last week. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Other retailers, including Waterstones, Ramsdens, Subway and Vodafone, have also signalled their desire to remain.

Meanwhile, EE is continuing to trade in Elgin from a temporary store in a van on the Plainstones.

No announcement has been made about the next steps for the building itself.

