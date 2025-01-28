Ashers confirm site for new Elgin store after St Giles Centre closure

Bakers Ashers have confirmed a location to reopen on Elgin High Street just a week after they were forced to move from the St Giles Centre.

The Nairn-based firm was one of 13 tenants made homeless after the shopping centre shut.

However, the family-owned company immediately stressed its intention to retain two stores in Elgin and keep their staff, some of whom have worked for the firm since the 1990s.

Ashers has now confirmed it has signed a lease on an Elgin High Street property with an opening expected in the coming weeks.

Hopes Ashers will boost Elgin High Street

Ashers has confirmed it is moving into 55 High Street, which is on the precinct opposite The Muckle Cross pub near the North Port car park.

It joins the firm’s other store in Elgin on the west end of the High Street, near Poundland, and 10 other locations across Moray and the Highlands.

Signs have been put up in the window of the new unit to publicise the new arrival.

It is understood all the equipment was able to be salvaged from the previous St Giles Centre store to be used in the new premises and other Ashers locations.

However, substantial parts of the former cafe in the shopping centre had to be left behind.

Director George Asher told the Press and Journal no opening date had been confirmed, but he hoped it would be “soon”.

He added: “The staff have been amazing through this whole period, getting involved wherever they can.

“We’ve got joiners and painters in there right now getting the new place ready, putting it all together.

“We’re excited about. We’re also hoping that it might help to rejuvenate that end of the High Street a little.”

What is happening at St Giles Centre now?

It has now been just over a week since the St Giles Centre closed after the two-week deadline from owners expired.

Buses have continued to operate from the bus station despite the shopping centre shutting its doors.

Ashers is the first St Giles tenant to confirm it has secured a new location to stay in Elgin.

Other retailers, including Waterstones, Ramsdens, Subway and Vodafone, have also signalled their desire to remain.

Meanwhile, EE is continuing to trade in Elgin from a temporary store in a van on the Plainstones.

No announcement has been made about the next steps for the building itself.

