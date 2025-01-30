American burger chain Wendy’s plans to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street

American institution Wendy’s is planning to open a new branch in Aberdeen.

The burger chain found throughout the USA is eyeing up a location on Union Street, with proposals to spend £450,000 doing up a former sports shop.

It would join other North American favourites like Popeyes and Tim Horton’s, who have both opened new north-east restaurants in the last few years.

What is Wendy’s?

Wendy’s was founded in Ohio in 1969.

It is the world’s third largest burger fast-food chain, with more than 80% of its branches in America.

After a few previous attempts, Wendy’s opened a restaurant in Reading in 2021 as the first part of its latest UK expansion.

Last November, bosses unveiled plans to ramp up its UK portfolio with venues across the nation.

Have you ever tried Wendy’s while on holiday? Let us know in our comments section below

Where would Aberdeen Wendy’s branch open?

Wendy’s wants to refurbish the JD Sports unit on Aberdeen’s Union Street, right next to the Popeye’s fried chicken restaurant.

A building warrant sent to the council indicates this would cost £450,000.

Though the unit is currently occupied, a guide on Our Union Street’s website says “rental offers are welcome” for it.

They add: “This unit would be perfect for a retail business looking for a spacious property in busy spot on Union Street.”

The for the Aberdeen Wendy’s have been submitted by Nottingham-based QSR Projects, which specialises in “quick service restaurants”.

Read more:

Closed Union Street RBS building hits the market – with ‘interested parties already lining up’

‘Mystery rival’ fights to block Codona’s bingo plans on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Veteran Esslemont boss of 30 years blames bus gates for Union Street restaurant closure

Pizza plans for empty Union Street phone shop closed for more than SIX years