American burger chain Wendy’s plans to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

American burger chain Wendy’s plans to open on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Bosses want to spend £450,000 transforming a sports shop into their newest venue as they launch a UK expansion.

By Ben Hendry
Wendy's could transform an Aberdeen sports shop.
Wendy's could transform an Aberdeen sports shop. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

American institution Wendy’s is planning to open a new branch in Aberdeen.

The burger chain found throughout the USA is eyeing up a location on Union Street, with proposals to spend £450,000 doing up a former sports shop.

It would join other North American favourites like Popeyes and Tim Horton’s, who have both opened new north-east restaurants in the last few years.

A Wendy’s sign in Brooklyn, New York. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What is Wendy’s?

Wendy’s was founded in Ohio in 1969.

It is the world’s third largest burger fast-food chain, with more than 80% of its branches in America.

French toast at a Wendy’s branch. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

After a few previous attempts, Wendy’s opened a restaurant in Reading in 2021 as the first part of its latest UK expansion.

Last November, bosses unveiled plans to ramp up its UK portfolio with venues across the nation.

Have you ever tried Wendy’s while on holiday? Let us know in our comments section below

Where would Aberdeen Wendy’s branch open?

Wendy’s wants to refurbish the JD Sports unit on Aberdeen’s Union Street, right next to the Popeye’s fried chicken restaurant.

A building warrant sent to the council indicates this would cost £450,000.

The Wendy’s would be one of few in the UK. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

Though the unit is currently occupied, a guide on Our Union Street’s website says “rental offers are welcome” for it.

They add: “This unit would be perfect for a retail business looking for a spacious property in busy spot on Union Street.”

The for the Aberdeen Wendy’s have been submitted by Nottingham-based QSR Projects, which specialises in “quick service restaurants”.

Read more:

Closed Union Street RBS building hits the market – with ‘interested parties already lining up’

‘Mystery rival’ fights to block Codona’s bingo plans on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Veteran Esslemont boss of 30 years blames bus gates for Union Street restaurant closure

Pizza plans for empty Union Street phone shop closed for more than SIX years

Conversation