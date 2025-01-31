Shop Aberdeen: Bargains bonanza to return in bid to ‘drive sales from online into stores’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shop Aberdeen: Bargains bonanza to return in bid to ‘drive sales from online into stores’

The event was hailed an instant success when it was first held in October.

By Ben Hendry
Shop Aberdeen will be back in April.
Shop Aberdeen will be back in April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Nothing can match being in a shop, browsing what they have and discovering the perfect thing you need – even if you didn’t know you wanted it…”

Aberdeen city centre champion Kate Timperley is offering her thoughts on the success of the popular Shop Aberdeen initiative – which is now poised to make a comeback.

Last October, retailers joined forces to put on a weekend of deals aimed at enticing visitors into bricks and mortar stores at a tough time for traders.

A display of bargain scarves in Juniper. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It came following various closures, and the still-ongoing row about bus gates deterring people from visiting the heart of Aberdeen.

Now, bargain hunters are being urged to clear a spot in their calendar for the upcoming return…

And a call has gone out to business owners looking to take part.

Shop Aberdeen comeback in April will ‘drive people into actual stores’

Decathlon, at Union Square, was one of the shops which joined the initiative last time.

Jenni Halminen is already looking forward to Shop Aberdeen coming back in April. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Customer service boss at the sports store, Jenni Halminen, said they had “a lot of people coming in” to peruse the deals.

She hopes the sequel will bring in more “new faces that perhaps didn’t know Decathlon was here”.

The worker added: “It will help other shops in Aberdeen as well. It will drive their customer base from online to the actual stores.”

Jenni is looking forward to welcoming new faces. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Shop Aberdeen return date confirmed for April

The next Shop Aberdeen weekend will run from Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, April 27.

There will be “unique offers” to draw customers in.

More than 50 premises took part last time, with the event hailed for helping to boost city centre footfall by 12%.

McCalls Jeweller took part in October. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “Shops taking part were singing the praises of the business it brought through their door.”

Hopes that next event could have a ‘festival atmosphere’

And Kate Timperley, project manager with Aberdeen Inspired, added: “I would urge as many retailers as possible to be part of this special event.

“The more enticing the offers the more customers will be attracted into the city centre helping create a busy, buzzing atmosphere.”

Our features writer Joanna Bremner eyeing up a pricetag in Lolo and Co. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There are hopes that fashion shows or live music events could be arranged to create a “festival atmosphere” for the forthcoming Shop Aberdeen in April.

She added: “Hopefully that joy will extend well beyond the four days of Shop Aberdeen and give our traders a boost that lasts all year round.”

If you are a business and want to be part of Shop Aberdeen, you can find out more and sign up here.

