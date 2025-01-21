Bruce Miller’s son restores famous musical Union Street clock to former glory

The son of a legendary Aberdeen music shop owner has restored the crumbling decorative clock that has adorned the much-missed store for more than 25 years.

Well-known businessman Bruce Miller himself designed the clock, in the shape of a drum.

It features a rotating marching band and had been known to tinkle out the Magic Roundabout theme tune.

The unique creation was affixed to the 363 Union Street unit when the facade was being done up in 2000.

Even when the shop shut in 2011, the clock remained as a reminder of the music store that dated back more than a century.

Although it would still burst into life on occasion, the rusted soldiers began to trundle more slowly around the drum-inspired clockface following the closure.

By last year, there were fears time might be running out for this famous clock.

Enter Robin Miller.

Who is Robin Miller?

The businessman’s son has travelled the world through his career in events management since leaving Aberdeen in 1990.

On his return to the city after more than 30 years away, Robin was dismayed to see what had become of this unlikely Granite Mile landmark.

Now living in Banchory, he decided to take matters into his own hands, turning it into a bit of a passion project.

The 56-year-old added: “I could clearly see that Union Street had declined in the time I had been away…

“Bruce Miller’s itself was of course affected by that change in retail habits.

“The shop is a part of Aberdeen history, many people remember it and the clock is well-recognised.

“But I could see it was looking a bit worse for wear, and it seemed a chance to do something nice. I knew my dad would be pleased, too.”

Bruce Miller’s clock was taken to England for repairs

Robin reached out to Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller, the business brain behind efforts to revive the once-bustling thoroughfare.

Bob was “instrumental” in the process.

And building owners PB Devco gave the project their permission.

Soon, emails were being exchanged with council top brass and, finally, late last year the clock was carefully removed from the shopfront.

It was taken all the way from Aberdeen to Derby, where it was originally made.

The refurbishment, which was funded by the Miller family and Aberdeen City Council conservation grants, is finally complete.

This project cost about £15,000 in total.

Bruce Miller’s clock repairs ‘show Union Street a bit of care’

And Robin has now returned once again to the spot where generations used to rush to purchase the latest records from his dad.

He looked on with pride as the clock was gingerly lifted into place, this time with freshly painted soldiers gleaming in the sunlight.

“It’s just nice to see a little bit of Union Street being given a little bit of care,” Robin told us.

“When I came back I didn’t just want to be someone who sat back and grumbled about things, I wanted to contribute if I could.”

There will be just one little change going forward.

Rather than risk any copyright claims over the Magic Roundabout theme, it will instead be playing marching band music from this point onwards…

