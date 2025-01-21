Bruce Miller’s son restores famous musical Union Street clock to former glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bruce Miller’s son restores famous musical Union Street clock to former glory

The clock at the former music shop had fallen into decline in the 13 years following its closure.

Picture shows Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller and Robin Miller on Union Street while workers return the clock to the old Bruce Millers shop front.
Robin Miller, the son of legendary Aberdeen music shop owner Bruce Miller, has arranged for the repair of the old Bruce Millers clock at 363 Union Street. Picture shows Our Union Street leader Bob Keiller and Robin Miller on Union Street while workers return the clock to the old Bruce Millers shop front. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

The son of a legendary Aberdeen music shop owner has restored the crumbling decorative clock that has adorned the much-missed store for more than 25 years.

Well-known businessman Bruce Miller himself designed the clock, in the shape of a drum.

It features a rotating marching band and had been known to tinkle out the Magic Roundabout theme tune.

The unique creation was affixed to the 363 Union Street unit when the facade was being done up in 2000.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Even when the shop shut in 2011, the clock remained as a reminder of the music store that dated back more than a century.

Although it would still burst into life on occasion, the rusted soldiers began to trundle more slowly around the drum-inspired clockface following the closure.

By last year, there were fears time might be running out for this famous clock.

Enter Robin Miller.

Workers have now put the clock back to its rightful place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Who is Robin Miller?

The businessman’s son has travelled the world through his career in events management since leaving Aberdeen in 1990.

On his return to the city after more than 30 years away, Robin was dismayed to see what had become of this unlikely Granite Mile landmark.

Now living in Banchory, he decided to take matters into his own hands, turning it into a bit of a passion project.

Robin Miller on Union Street while workers returm the clock to the old Bruce Millers shop front. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The 56-year-old added: “I could clearly see that Union Street had declined in the time I had been away…

“Bruce Miller’s itself was of course affected by that change in retail habits.

“The shop is a part of Aberdeen history, many people remember it and the clock is well-recognised.

“But I could see it was looking a bit worse for wear, and it seemed a chance to do something nice. I knew my dad would be pleased, too.”

Bruce Miller’s clock was taken to England for repairs

Robin reached out to Our Union Street chairman Bob Keiller, the business brain behind efforts to revive the once-bustling thoroughfare.

Bob was “instrumental” in the process.

And building owners PB Devco gave the project their permission.

Soon, emails were being exchanged with council top brass and, finally, late last year the clock was carefully removed from the shopfront.

Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It was taken all the way from Aberdeen to Derby, where it was originally made.

The refurbishment, which was funded by the Miller family and Aberdeen City Council conservation grants,  is finally complete.

This project cost about £15,000 in total.

Bruce Miller’s clock repairs ‘show Union Street a bit of care’

And Robin has now returned once again to the spot where generations used to rush to purchase the latest records from his dad.

He looked on with pride as the clock was gingerly lifted into place, this time with freshly painted soldiers gleaming in the sunlight.

“It’s just nice to see a little bit of Union Street being given a little bit of care,” Robin told us.

“When I came back I didn’t just want to be someone who sat back and grumbled about things, I wanted to contribute if I could.”

Do you have fond memories of Bruce Millers music shop? Let us know in our comments section below

There will be just one little change going forward.

Rather than risk any copyright claims over the Magic Roundabout theme, it will instead be playing marching band music from this point onwards…

