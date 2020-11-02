Santa fun run to take place virtually with participants choosing their own route and distance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North-east residents may well spot the unusual sight of Santa Claus racing past their front window later this month.

Children’s charity Charlie House usually stages its annual Santa Run down Union Street in Aberdeen, with hundreds of costumed competitors taking part.

This year, the event will take place virtually over the weekend of Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, meaning walkers, joggers and runners will be asked to choose their own route and distance in an area that suits them best.

Donna Deans, fundraising co-ordinator at Charlie House, said: “The Charlie House Santa Fun Run has been a popular event in our calendar for the last two years, so we are thrilled it is able to take place this year, albeit in a slightly different format from usual.”

She added: “This has been a tough year for lots of families, with many people feeling very isolated and uncertain if they will be spending Christmas with their families.

“Charlie House has seen a staggering 84% increase in the requests for support from the families we work alongside, at the same time as seeing our income drop 70% against last year.”

Entry for the festive fundraiser costs £15 per adult and £10 per child up to the age of nine, which includes a Santa suit, beard and hat to wear while taking part.

The money from the event will go towards supporting babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east.