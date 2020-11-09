Fears for policing as coronavirus self-isolation adding to ‘eye-watering’ pressures on service

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hundreds of north police officers were forced to miss work and self-isolate as the coronavirus pandemic reached Scotland, new figures have revealed.

And concerns have been raised that the impact of Covid-19 is adding to the “eye-watering” pressures already being faced by the service, with little sign of reprieve.

Reacting to the exclusive figures, union leaders and politicians have called for the force to be given more cash in preparation for 2021, which is most likely to be its “most challenging year ever”.

In March alone, a total of 250 coronavirus-related absences were noted across the force’s A and N divisions, covering the north-east and north respectively.

Between then and September 23, almost 500 had been tallied between Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands And Islands.

The number of Covid-19 absences has steadily decreased month-on-month but, even in September there were to 30 in the north and 26 in the north-east in September – still almost the equivalent of one per day.

Some of these cases have been the result of community transmission, but others have been borne from specific coronavirus-related attacks on emergency workers.

A number of court cases have been heard in recent months where someone who has tested positive for coronavirus attacked a police officer, including by spitting at them or biting them.

A police spokesman said the force does still have “sufficient” capacity amid the pandemic, with the option to flexibly redistribute resources if required.

Police at the forefront of the Covid-19 response

But the Scottish Conservatives, who first obtained the figures, have called for further action to prevent any potential difficulties.

© EVENING EXPRESS

North-east MSP and the party’s shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr said: “The police have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 response and they have jeopardised their own safety in the process to protect communities across the region.

“These figures show the huge pressures it has presented for officers on the frontline.

“Police Scotland’s budget gap could grow from the current £44 million to £200m by 2025 if there are no changes in funding for the workforce – it’s a serious situation that needs addressed.

“We have seen a rise in public confidence for the police which highlights the fantastic work they have done in their fight against crime during the pandemic.

“But in order for them to continue to do this, the Scottish Government must ensure additional funding and resources are available to cope with issues such as staff absences from coronavirus.”

Officers have delivered policing throughout this pandemic with tact and sensitivity, often at risk to their own personal safety…” David Hamilton

Chairman of the Scottish Police Federation, David Hamilton, also revealed reservations about the future of the force.

He said: “Policing in Scotland has faced eye-watering budget cuts over the last few years but the impact of Covid-19 on the service has compounded those pressures.

“Officers have delivered policing throughout this pandemic with tact and sensitivity, often at risk to their own personal safety.

“They are as vulnerable to this disease as anyone else and service delivery has been disrupted as a consequence.

“As we look to 2021, we see what is likely to be the most challenging year ever for Police Scotland -and to start that with the deficit we are currently carrying does not auger well.”

‘Assaults on officers during challenging times are disgraceful’

A police spokesman added: “Police Scotland is following Scottish Government and health guidance and where cases of coronavirus are identified, we work with the local health board and adhere to Test And Protect procedures.

“We have sufficient capacity and as a national service Police Scotland can flex resources should there be a requirement to do so.

“Assaults on police officers and staff carrying out their duties during this challenging time are disgraceful and will not be tolerated as we remain committed to improving and ensuring their safety.”

© Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

A spokesman for Justice Secretary, Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland has significantly more officers than at any time before 2007 – while over the same period numbers in England and Wales were cut significantly.

“Scotland has 32 officers per 10,000 population, compared to around 21 per 10,000 in England and Wales.

“Despite UK Government cuts to the Scottish Budget, the Scottish Government has increased the policing budget by £60m in 2020-21 – £10m than the Tories had asked for.

“This 5.1% rise, compared to 2019-20 is ensuring the service can maintain officer numbers and enhance its community policing capability.”

He added: “While overall levels of violent crime have fallen significantly in Scotland over the last decade, no-one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work, and assaults on emergency workers are unacceptable.”