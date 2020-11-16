Did you know these movies featured the Highlands and north-east?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jon S Baird isn’t the only north-east filmmaker to have set his sights on making room on the silver screen for his homeland.

Earlier this year the Fraserburgh-filmed movie Run enjoyed a short-lived stint on release with one week in the cinemas before the lockdown-enforced closure.

Aberdeen-born film-maker Scott Graham took the north-east to new audiences with a red carpet premiere of the film showcasing the story of a Broch father and former boy racer stuck in a dead-end job in a fish factory.

That may be the region’s most recent time in the spotlight, but as shown in a mixture of old and new cinema, the region is certainly not afraid of the camera.

In 2018, camera crews were spotted throughout Aberdeen for the filming of new thriller Marionette, featuring Peterhead actor Peter Mullan.

High-speed car chases were filmed along the beach esplanade while Rosemount Viaduct, Skene Street, Summer Street and Shore Lane will also all appear in the psychological thriller.

Before that, of course, Portsoy became the island of Todday for the 2015 remake of the 1949 Whisky Galore film.

And Pennan remains famous as one of the main locations for the 1983 film Local Hero, as it represented the fictional village of Ferness.

Further west, Glencoe is no stranger to the big screen either, proving popular with Hollywood filmmakers including those behind the Harry Potter, and more-recently 007 franchises.

Loch Etive and the pass of Glencoe featured in the 2012 James Bond blockbuster Skyfall, starring Daniel Craig and Dame Judy Dench, and the Glenfinnan Viaduct enjoys worldwide fame thanks to its appearance as the route taken by the Hogwarts Express steam train in each film.