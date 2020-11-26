Ban on Aberdeen school football games branded ‘heavy-handed’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A city-wide veto on school football has been branded “heavy-handed” by Aberdeen councillors as current Scottish Government guidance appears to show that all organised sport should be going ahead.

Current rules set down by Aberdeen City Council in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic have resulted in a blanket ban on organised school football games – while boys club football is allowed to go ahead.

However, current Scottish Government guidance on level two areas states that all organised sports are “permitted” as long as “appropriate safety measures are followed”.

It has resulted in an outcry form parents and coaches who are unable to hire pitches for school football matches while club games can be played at £100 a time.

Cllr Martin Grieg said: “Through parent councils I’ve heard about these problems – there have been obstacles in allowing school sport at Harlaw and Rubislaw fields.

“It doesn’t make sense to limit outdoor activities for young people, when it is clearly safer to allow open air sport and activities.

“There needs to be more co-operation with school based teams and groups – it’s relatively straightforward to permit school football.

“The council has bent over backwards with some areas of business to ensure they go ahead – it’s time for young people to get their fair share of that.”

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart agreed, adding: “I do believe that we are getting to a point in this pandemic where we need to be allowing people to function a bit more.

“If there is a way to allow young people to play football then that should be happening.”

Aberdeen City Council said the reason club matches are allowed to go ahead as opposed to school games is so that it can be “assured that they are following the specific rules and guidance for their sport” as set down by the sporting governing body, Sport Scotland.

It added that clubs also have an “appointed Covid-19 officer” to oversee games.

One school football coach, who did not wish to be named, accused the council of “real apathy” towards school football.

He added: “It shows a lack of understanding of the benefits to the players in relation to exercise and overall mental well-being.

“It would not be difficult for us to implement the Covid-19 risk assessments and procedures boys clubs have adopted.”

Councillor Ian Yuill said he “completely understands” the frustration of those who organise school football and the young people who take part in it.

He said: “It is in everyone’s interest for there to be clarity in Scottish Government guidelines and consistency in how those are implemented.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The decision to reinstate outdoor lets for some of our school facilities was taken in line with Scottish Government and Sport Scotland guidance.

“For outdoor contact sports, the guidance allows only for organised sporting activity to take place.

“It was therefore decided that outdoor lets at this time can only be available to organised sports clubs, which are affiliated to a national sporting governing body.

“The clubs are required to confirm at the time of booking their let that they are following this guidance, and that they have appointed a Covid-19 officer to oversee the activities which take place during the let.”