30 patients and staff hit in Covid-19 outbreak at Aberdeen hospital

An investigation has been launched after 30 staff and patients tested positive for coronavirus at an Aberdeen hospital.

The Links Unit, an elderly rehabilitation ward at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen, has been closed to new admissions and visitors while NHS Grampian investigates the outbreak.

NHS Grampian confirmed the Infection Prevention and Control Team were supporting ward staff in the hospital and emphasised patient care would continue to be delivered to a high standard.

A spokeswoman said: “We are investigating 30 cases of Covid-19 detected on the Links Unit at Woodend Hospital, affecting both patients and staff.

“The unit is currently closed to new admissions and visitors.

“The Infection Prevention and Control Team are providing support to ward staff.

“We understand this will be a worrying time for all concerned; we particularly want to reassure relatives that patient care continues to be delivered to the same high standard.”

It is not the first hospital outbreak of coronavirus to hit the city this month.

Earlier in November, dozens of patients and staff in ward 109 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary became ill with the virus.

Reacting to news of the latest outbreak, North East Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “Families of both staff and patients at Woodend are bound to be worried, as well as the staff and patients themselves.

“The sooner NHS Grampian can get to the source of this outbreak, the sooner they will be able to stop its spread and to provide all concerned with the reassurance they need.”

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “This is obviously very worrying for the patients, the staff and their families and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“There are rigorous protocols in place that I trust will now be followed by staff onsite.

“We cannot thank those on the frontline of this pandemic enough for their brave and caring work – I hope everyone will make a swift and full recovery.”

