New housing will not quash potential Cove railway stop

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Hopes for a new railway platform in a growing Aberdeen suburb have not been hindered by the approval of dozens of homes.

Earlier this week, Stewart Milne’s plans for 167 affordable homes between the Coast Road in Cove and the Aberdeen to Stonehaven rail line were conditionally approved.

The development will be built on the same Stationfields site under consideration for a new Cove railway stop in a Nestrans feasibility study.

But council officers said there could still be space for both within the grass land site.

Council planning officer Gavin Evans confirmed: “Potentially there could still be an opportunity for a railway halt or station to be accommodated within the remainder of the site.

“This development would not totally preclude that possibility.”

New SNP Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Miranda Radley said: “I am pleased that officers have provided assurance.

“This is something I believe would be of real benefit to the people of Cove and more widely in the south of Aberdeen so I look forward to the outcome of the ongoing feasibility studies into a potential new station.”