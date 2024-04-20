Take part in our poll: How many lanes does Aberdeen’s Powis Terrace actually have?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Transport

Take part in our poll: How many lanes does Aberdeen’s Powis Terrace actually have?

Despite a lack of road markings and signage, motorists seem to form four lanes — but how many lanes should Powis Terrace actually have?

Many treat Powis Terrace as though it has four lanes — but how many does it really have? Image: Lauren Taylor
Many treat Powis Terrace as though it has four lanes — but how many does it really have? Image: Lauren Taylor
By Lauren Taylor

Powis Terrace is one of the main routes into Aberdeen city centre — but it can often be a confusing road to navigate.

The A96 road is busy with commuters and larger vehicles like buses, lorries and HGVs trundling in and out of the city.

During peak times, the area can become a bottleneck, forcing streams of traffic to back up on Belmont Road and Bedford Road.

It’s wider than most other city roads and has a central line, albeit the paint has become a bit worn over the years.

And yet, despite the lack of road markings and signage, motorists seem to form four lanes along the stretch.

This can make for a tight squeeze, especially when larger vehicles are on either side of the road.

But how many lanes should Powis Terrace actually have?

How many lanes do you think Powis Terrace has? Let us know in the poll below:

Why is the Aberdeen road confusing?

Powis Place, linked to the Mounthooly roundabout, is a dual-carriageway, meanwhile George Street is only a single-carriageway.

Powis Place is a dual-carriageway and has two lanes in each direction. However, there are no markings or signs directing drivers about Powis Terrace and how to drive on it. Image: Lauren Taylor

The road on Powis Terrace is narrower than Powis Place, meaning driving northwards from the dual-carriageway can be quite stressful when there’s two busy lanes of traffic trying to squeeze in.

Without road markings it can be unclear where drivers are supposed to go, and there’s frequently a few angry horns blasting as cars get too close to one another or try to file into one lane.

The central line has worn away and there’s no other road markings, but you can see the sign showing southbound drivers which lane to be in. Image: Lauren Taylor

As for drivers travelling southbound between Bedford Road and Powis Place, there are road markings to show which lane they need to be in — directing motorists to go left for Powis Place or stay on the right for George Street.

Even more confusingly, most people treat the stretch of Powis Terrace between Belmont Road and Great Northern Road as a single-lane despite it being the same width as the rest of the road.

And then there’s the junctions…

If there are two lanes of traffic going northbound, the next issue crops up at the junction with Bedford Road.

Drivers file into two lanes at the junction with Bedford Road despite the lack of road markings or signs. Image: Lauren Taylor

If there are two lanes of traffic, that means you must be on the right lane to access Bedford Road, and if you aren’t it can be quite tricky to move over in time.

But, this does mean that other motorists do not get stuck behind someone waiting to turn right because there is space to maneuver around.

There’s also an easy-to-miss bus stop between Powis Place and Bedford Road, meaning traffic can still get around buses picking up passengers. Image: Lauren Taylor

Finally, the junction with Belmont Road is another confusing spot.

Many people turn left here and so are in the left-hand lane. If you want to go straight ahead towards Great Northern Road it’s easiest to do this in the right-hand lane.

Again, drivers go into different lanes at this junction on Powis Terrace. Image: Lauren Taylor

But after navigating the junction at Bedford Road (being in the left lane to go straight ahead), it could be a scramble to get in the right-hand lane. Especially if there are two full lanes of traffic heading in the same direction.

The road seems to narrow here because of the bend and the cars travelling southbound edging forward to turn right onto Belmont Road.

This means if the driver in the left lane is trying to go straight ahead at the same time as the driver in the right lane, it’s a tight, awkward squeeze to file into a single line.

Are there any other confusing roads in Aberdeen? Let us know in the comment section below

What does Aberdeen council say about Powis Terrace?

We decided to ask Aberdeen City Council for a definitive answer, so we could tell our readers exactly how this road is meant to be used.

However, a spokeswoman says the road can basically be used either way.

Although the road is wide enough to fit two “informal” lanes of cars going in both directions, it is not wide enough to be marked for two lanes.

This DHL van is taking advantage of the wide road. Image: Lauren Taylor

According to the spokeswoman, this “maximises” the volume of traffic, but means wider vehicles can travel through single-file when necessary.

She said: “Due to various constraints, including the railway line and rail bridges, the carriageway along Powis Terrace, between Powis Place and Belmont Road, has a restricted width and is not able to fully accommodate two marked lanes in both directions.

“This route has a centre line and drivers are able to use an informal two-lane arrangement when conditions permit. This maximises the volume of traffic but enables wider vehicles to travel through singularly when required.”

The top 5 worst roundabouts in Aberdeen — do you agree?

More from Transport

New signage alerting passengers of the change in liquid rules. Image: DC Thomson.
Rules change at Aberdeen Airport as new scanners officially launched
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Roadworks on A96 in Elgin delayed AGAIN with latest completion estimate issued
Bridge of Dee roundabout.
Major Aberdeen roundabout to reopen following four days of roadworks
Drivers are queuing northbound on the AWPR. Image: Fubar News
AWPR blocked as broken down vehicle causes long delays
The A83 is currently restricted as recovery is arranged. Image: BEAR NW Trunk Roads via X.
HGV overturns on busy Argyll and Bute road
Vehicles along Wellington Road out of Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Traffic chaos out of Aberdeen on first day of A92 roadworks
Riverside Drive will remain closed overnight. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Busy Aberdeen commuter route to remain closed overnight after River Dee burst its banks
The A9 Inverness to Perth road is closed.
How can the A9 be made safer? Campaigners and experts have their say after…
2
The section of Schoolhill has been closed to cars for more than a year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Schoolhill: Timelapse video shows more than 100 drivers entering pedestrian zone in 8 hours
9
Collage showing parking ticket on windscreen on left and two police officers on Elgin High Street on right.
Revealed: How many Elgin drivers were caught during first week of illegal parking crackdown
3

Conversation