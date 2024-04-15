Roadworks on A96 in Elgin delayed AGAIN with latest completion estimate issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Roadworks on A96 in Elgin delayed AGAIN with latest completion estimate issued

Contractors began working on the project as far back as February last year.

By David Mackay
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
It will still be several months before the works are completed near the KFC roundabout. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Roadworks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Elgin that started over a year ago have been delayed again.

Contractors began working on the project near KFC and McDonald’s as long ago as February last year.

Work was expected to be finished in months, but today the beginnings of roadworks for a new pedestrian crossing on the eastern approach to Elgin on the A96 remain abandoned.

The latest estimate for the end of March for the work to be completed has now come and gone.

So what has been the hold up and when will the A96 roadworks in Elgin be completed?

Why Elgin roadworks on A96 have been delayed

Transport Scotland says a range of factors have hit affected the project – including “supply chain delivery” last year and a lack of available firms.

In a letter to Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, the agency’s director of roads, Hugh Gillies, explained they were in regular contact with operator Amey about the project.

Partially-built pedestrian crossing on A96.
Works on the A96 approach to Elgin have been left abandoned. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The latest estimate for the works towards Harry Gow at Moycroft Road is for them to be complete by the end of the month with the work at KFC now due to finished in the summer.

Mr Gillies wrote: “Works were impacted by supply chain delivery last year, this situation was compounded by the availability of supply partners to complete connections and with interruptions from winter weather conditions and storm events.”

Improvements aim to encourage walking in Elgin

The £500,000 project on the A96 aims to deliver improvements to encourage more people to walk and cycle in the area.

A wider and smoother footpath next to the road has been created as well as more traffic islands to make it easier to cross the road.

A new pedestrian crossing is also due to be installed on the A96 near KFC and Costa.

Revealed: How many Elgin drivers were caught during first week of illegal parking crackdown

Conversation