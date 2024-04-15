Roadworks on A96 in Elgin delayed AGAIN with latest completion estimate issued

Roadworks on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Elgin that started over a year ago have been delayed again.

Contractors began working on the project near KFC and McDonald’s as long ago as February last year.

Work was expected to be finished in months, but today the beginnings of roadworks for a new pedestrian crossing on the eastern approach to Elgin on the A96 remain abandoned.

The latest estimate for the end of March for the work to be completed has now come and gone.

So what has been the hold up and when will the A96 roadworks in Elgin be completed?

Why Elgin roadworks on A96 have been delayed

Transport Scotland says a range of factors have hit affected the project – including “supply chain delivery” last year and a lack of available firms.

In a letter to Moray MSP Richard Lochhead, the agency’s director of roads, Hugh Gillies, explained they were in regular contact with operator Amey about the project.

The latest estimate for the works towards Harry Gow at Moycroft Road is for them to be complete by the end of the month with the work at KFC now due to finished in the summer.

Mr Gillies wrote: “Works were impacted by supply chain delivery last year, this situation was compounded by the availability of supply partners to complete connections and with interruptions from winter weather conditions and storm events.”

Improvements aim to encourage walking in Elgin

The £500,000 project on the A96 aims to deliver improvements to encourage more people to walk and cycle in the area.

A wider and smoother footpath next to the road has been created as well as more traffic islands to make it easier to cross the road.

A new pedestrian crossing is also due to be installed on the A96 near KFC and Costa.