Major Aberdeen roundabout to reopen following four days of roadworks

The Bridge of Dee roundabout has been closed since the beginning of the week causing travel disruption in Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
Bridge of Dee roundabout.
Bridge of Dee roundabout to reopen after four days of roadworks. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.

A major roundabout in Aberdeen is to reopen to traffic tomorrow morning after being closed for several days due to roadworks.

The closure, which began at the start of the week, has caused disruption in and out of Aberdeen city centre.

Currently the A92 from the Bridge of Dee to Charleston has been closed for resurfacing works carried out by Aberdeen City Council.

This included the closure of the Bridge of Dee roundabout, an important entry and exit point for commuters heading to and from the south.

In a statement, the council said: “We are aiming to reopen the Bridge of Dee roundabout and the bridge tomorrow morning after the essential resurfacing works have been completed on that section.

“This means motorists will be able to drive on Leggart Terrace, Great Southern Road, and over the bridge to the Asda roundabout onto Great Southern Road.

“The A92 from the Bridge of Dee roundabout to Charleston will remain closed for the rest of the works.”

Roadworks to continue on the A92 between the Bridge of Dee and Charlestown. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The A92 between the Bridge of Dee and Charleston is to remain closed until April 19, the roundabout itself has reopened allowing traffic to pass along Great Southern Road.

The roadworks have forced motorists heading south to Portlethen, Stonehaven and beyond to queue bumper to bumper along Wellington Road during rush hour.

The council are advising motorists to not park along Great Southern Road tonight so that the road can be reopened to traffic in the morning.

Traffic chaos out of Aberdeen on first day of A92 roadworks

Conversation