Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

North-east health bosses say people visiting relatives on Christmas Day should bring their own food as a way of controlling the spread of Covid.

Jillian Evans, the head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, spoke to the P&J today amid grim warnings about the rise of the virus in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

She said: “A third of our cases, approximately, can’t be linked to any known event, so it does suggest to us that transmission is widespread in the community.

“Some of the areas that have been picked up by our test and protect colleagues are eating out, shopping, using transport – particularly car-sharing – along with schools in Aberdeen, and leisure such as gyms where there are face-to-face classes.

“So there are quite a few areas, and those could be sources of transmission.

“If you visit these places, you’re putting yourself at risk by going there.”

© Supplied by Jillian Evans

‘It will help to limit what you do now if planning to meet up with friends and family at Christmas’

Mrs Evans added that she believes the region “should” be plunged into tougher restrictions.

She said: “What a difference the last nine days has made, the increase in the number of cases – particularly in Aberdeen – is really marked.

“If people choose to meet up with family and friends at Christmas, it will help to limit what they do now.

The typical ‘bring your own’ fashion might just help ease the worries we all have if we’re all in together indoors in one room with our families.” Jillian Evans, head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian

“If you can, keep your distance when meeting up, think how large your room would need to be for everyone to socially distance, and bring your own food and drink.

“I know it runs kind of counter to Christmas, but anything you can do to limit sharing with people is good because passing plates, glasses and food around is really something to be mindful of.

“Christmas is a time of eating and drinking, so if you are together get one person dishing out the food, wear a mask when you’re doing it, and better still, bring your own stuff with you.

“The typical ‘bring your own’ fashion might just help ease the worries we all have if we’re all in together indoors in one room with our families.”

Additional restrictions would leave pubs and restaurants only able to open until 6pm without the sale of alcohol. Leisure and entertainment venues would close and non-essential travel to and from the area would not be allowed.

‘A move in tiers would mean closing our doors again’

Stuart McPhee, director of the Siberia Bar and Hotel in Aberdeen, said that a change in tiers would force his business to close its doors for the fourth time this year.

© Kami Thomson / DCT Media

He said: “Each week it seems the same advice is given and we’ve almost had a stay of execution, but a move in tiers would mean closing our doors again.

“I think the economic effects would be profound, both the retail and hospitality sectors have been hit so hard by the pandemic, if there is a change we likely wouldn’t reopen before next year.”

Chairman of business improvement group Aberdeen Inspired, Adrian Watson, added: “It may well have an impact on footfall figures, but it is important to note that we will still be able to offer retail and some degree of hospitality.”

Read more