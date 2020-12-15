Energy firm pledges £49,000 to charities which have eased pandemic pressure on those most in need

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen energy firm has pledged a total of nearly £50,000 to be shared out among charities which have made a difference during the pandemic.

Seven worthy causes have benefited from money pledged by Wood, five of which are based in the city.

Homelessness charity Aberdeen Cyrenians, Childline Scotland, the Instant Neighbour foodbank, Cornerstone and Maggie’s were among those to receive support in their respective missions.

Representatives from each of those organisations gathered in Duthie Park to mark the £49,000 sum being handed over.

Outside of the Granite City, The Scottish Space School at the University of Strathclyde and The Polar Academy, which looks to empower young people through a major arctic expedition, also received a portion of the cash.

Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood, said: “We care about our people and the communities where we live and work. We believe it is particularly important to show that we care at Christmas and never more so than in 2020, given the significant challenge of Covid-19.

“We are delighted to be able to show our gratitude to the front-line services making such a difference in the community.

“These inspiring charities continue to give much-valued help to improve the lives of vulnerable members of our society, providing support, care, education and vital services at their time of need.”

At the start of the pandemic, Wood and cancer charity Maggie’s teamed up to provide thousands of face masks for health workers in the city.