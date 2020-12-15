Move to Level 3 in Aberdeenshire branded ‘disappointing and illogical’ while council admits ‘something needed done’ in city

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeenshire’s pending move to Level 3 coronavirus restrictions has been branded “disappointing and illogical” by the council’s leader.

Councillor Andy Kille has hit out at the Scottish Government ruling – bringing additional strain to the region’s economy – as statistics were at their “lowest for some while”.

Aberdeen will also move up to the third bracket of restrictions from 6pm on Friday too, though city council co-leader Douglas Lumsden admitted “something needed to be done”.

In the Granite City, the number of Covid cases has shot up in the last week by more than 50%.

When First Minister Nicola Sturgeon spared the north-east local authority areas from tier 3 last week, Aberdeen had 76 cases per 100,000 residents and 3.9% of tests proved positive.

Yesterday, that same measurement had soared to 122, while 6.1% of patients tested were found to have the virus.

The increase in Aberdeenshire, Ms Sturgeon said, was not “quite as sharp” as in the city but cases were still rising.

Since yesterday, there have been 51 new cases recorded in Aberdeen and 33 in Aberdeenshire.

‘Disappointing and illogical’ move as Aberdeenshire numbers remain low

Last night, Mr Kille said: “Aberdeenshire’s statistics have risen in recent months, from very low to low. There have been cases, clusters and tragedy.

“That is why we were not in Level 0 or 1, but 2 where our statistics clearly state that we should be – in line with that, for the last few weeks we have been held at level 2.

“This week, with our lowest statistics for some while, we have been raised to level 3.

“The Scottish Government introduced the levels, set the parameters for those levels and have today completely ignored them for Aberdeenshire.

“I find this disappointing and illogical.”

Mr Kille lamented Aberdeenshire’s hospitality businesses being “massively restricted” in the run-up to Christmas, and likely through the holidays.

Many will have hoped to “relieve some of the financial pressure” the pandemic had already placed upon them, the Conservative added.

In tier 3, all hospitality venues must close at 6pm and – inside or outside – are not allowed to sell alcohol.

A spokeswoman for the government did not respond to Mr Kille’s comments, as the first minister had set out the public health reasoning behind the move to tier 3.

Ms Sturgeon told Holyrood: “It is our judgment that level 3 restrictions are necessary to bring the situation in both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire back under control.

“I know that level 3 involves real and continued difficulties for many people and for many businesses as well, particularly in the hospitality sector.

“However, these measures are in our view essential to get and keep the virus under control.”

‘No identified source’ for many cases as north-east moves to level 3

Meanwhile, there was a feeling of inevitably in Aberdeen – due to the soaring case numbers – ahead of the parliamentary announcement.

“I was pretty certain yesterday that this would be coming,” said Conservative council co-leader Douglas Lumsden.

“I have argued in the past when there has hints we would be moving up a tier that the figures didn’t merit it – but you can see today they clearly do.

“Something did need to be done but my worry is the tier 3 restrictions may have a negative effect.

“The biggest impact will be on hospitality and I will be concerned people will be tempted to meet in homes instead of the controlled environment of bars and restaurants – the key message is we all need to stick to the rules as the only way to get the infection rate down.

“There is a real concern. A couple of weeks ago we had a big spike in care homes and meat processing.

“But there’s no real identified source in many of the cases we have just now and I guess that’s where the biggest concern is.

“Moving to a higher tier is quite tool but this is what they feel is necessary going forward.”

Last week, Aberdeen City Council negotiated itself a final chance at remaining in level 2, by promising to up awareness of the rules and increase enforcement where needed.

Initial meetings between environmental health officers and the police to discuss how best to deal with rogue house parties in the coming weeks have taken place.

But Mr Lumsden fears the move up a bracket will be a “real body blow” to the already struggling high street retailers.

“Retail and hospitality have had a tough year. We have seen the loss of Debenhams and Arcadia Group – it’s a tough time as it is

“This is a real body blow just in the run up to Christmas – now people from Aberdeenshire are not allowed to come into the city to do their shopping.

“It means a lot of customers won’t come into the city centre and I worry for hospitality too.”

Business reaction to north-east move to level 3 on Friday evening

Adrian Watson, chief executive of business improvement organisation Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are very disappointed that Aberdeen has been moved to Level 3, but respect the decision that has been made.

“This will be difficult news for businesses across the city centre, as we are in the busy festive period when many had hoped to recoup some of the losses from restrictions throughout the year.

“Whilst there are now further restrictions, we still have a full and impressive retail offering complemented by daytime hospitality which offers so much at this important time of year.

“Of course, we are bitterly disappointed that much of our evening and night time economy will effectively be closed down, with the adverse ramifications that come with this level move. The hospitality industry has done so much to innovate as well as making it a safe and welcoming experience and unless there is a shift next week, an even harder few months lie ahead.”