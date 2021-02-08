North-East Now: Films to celebrate local projects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A media production company is creating a series of films celebrating the success of north-east projects.

Signal is working for Aberdeenshire Council and ORE Catapult to support the area’s economy.

The company will create 22 films showcasing the work of projects helping to improve their communities, boost local businesses and create opportunities for people with disabilities.

They will feature a range of European-funded and community-led local development programmes developed in Aberdeenshire since 2014.

Success stories across the north-east

Jamie Baikie, managing director of Signal, spoke out about the project and his support for the North-East Now initiative which is helping local businesses during the pandemic.

He said: “As we enter our 10th year in business, this is a fantastic start to 2021 with all these contracts totalling a six-figure sum.

“We are particularly proud to work with Aberdeenshire Council and get the opportunity to shine a light on the many success stories across the north-east, as well as showcase the innovation, ingenuity and determination of our local community.”

ORE Catapult is the UK’s leading technology innovation and research centre for offshore renewable energy, supporting more than 800 small businesses.

Like Signal’s future film releases, the North-East Now campaign has also been shining a beacon on the array of local businesses that have continued to battle through the coronavirus pandemic.

It has launched a number of initiatives in order to promote companies, large and small, across the region that have been significantly affected since the outbreak.

This included a Power Hour and Power Week – allowing firms to boost their exposure on social media – and a Christmas campaign, which was introduced to inspire shoppers to support local businesses over the festive period.

Visit northeastnow.scot or to share your business story email stories@northeastnow.scot