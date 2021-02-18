Covid vaccine: More than 160,000 people in north and north-east have received first vaccine dose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Around a third of people living in Scotland’s island communities have received their first dose of a Covid vaccine.

The latest figures released by Public Health Scotland show almost 40% of people in the Western Isles and around 30% of those living in Orkney and Shetland have received a jab.

In total, more than 22,000 people living in these communities have received at least one dose between December 8 – when the rollout started – and February 14.

Highlands

In NHS Highland, 85,000 people have now received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, including 25,000 people in the last week alone.

The latest figures show one in four people in the region has now received a jab of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, only 9% of the population in the Highland Council area has been administered at least one dose, around 22,000 people.

Grampian

One in five people in Grampian has received at least their first dose of a Covid vaccine, according to the latest stats.

So far more than 122,000 jabs have been administered in the north-east, which corresponds to 21% of the population.

Of those, 57,000 have been administered to people from Aberdeenshire, almost 45,000 to people in Aberdeen and around 21,000 to people in Moray.

Last week 43,000 people received their first dose in the north-east, the largest weekly increase since the roll-out began in December.

In terms of raw numbers of vaccinations, NHS Grampian has administered the fourth-highest number of jabs.

However, when looking at the percentage of the population reached, the north-east is lagging behind – with only three health boards reaching a smaller portion of the population of its area.

The national picture

Across Scotland, more than 1.3 million people have now received their first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab, with almost 375,000 people getting a jab last week alone.

Of the vaccinations in use last week, there is an almost 50:50 split between people receiving the Pfizer vaccine and those receiving the Astrazeneca jab.

The latest data also reveals more than 90% of people aged 75 and over and 88% of those aged between 70 and 74 have received their first jab.

Work on those in the 65-69 age group has now reached almost 60% of the population.

The vaccine roll out in Scotland is being prioritised based on a list drawn up by the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation (JCVI).

This list of nine groups ordered by priority saw the rollout of the vaccine to people and staff at care homes, as well as those over 80 and front-line healthcare and patient-facing staff.