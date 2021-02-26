North-east ski centre to offer high speed access to base camp with new zipwire attraction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east ski centre has been given approval for several zipwire attractions.

Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA) granted planning permission yesterday for the three new mechanisms to be installed at Glenshee Ski Centre as a way to boost its income.

This new attraction will take users from the top of the Cairnwell chairlift to the ski centre base at the foot of the slopes.

The centre which boasts its position as the largest snowsports facility in the UK hasn’t been immune to the effects of coronavirus.

Hit hard by restrictions, the UK ski season has been essentially cancelled – a pill made harder to swallow following near perfect ski conditions this year.

In response the Scottish Government recently released a multi-million funding package to help support centres.

Planning committee convener Gaener Rodger said: “I fully support this proposal to enhance the facilities at the Glenshee Ski Centre.

“The project is a great fit with what the business is already offering and would certainly attract more visitors, supporting the local economy.

“In a year when the snow cover has been so fantastic but ski centres have had to remain shut is extremely frustrating so if we can do anything to support these businesses via the planning system then we must.”

Not just a hotspot for snowsports, Glenshee Ski Centre near Braemar is also a popular stopping off point for drivers or cyclists using the Snow Roads Scenic Route, leading to the centres diversification.

CNPA panning officer Stephanie Wade added: “The proposal for a zipwire attraction at Glenshee meets with our policies around supporting economic growth and particularly tourism and leisure developments and will have very little impact on the landscape in the context of its location within a ski centre.

“Like most ski centres in Scotland, Glenshee has been adapting and diversifying in recent years to help the business to become a year round visitor attraction and a development such as this, while meeting certain conditions, is one that I am happy to recommend for approval.”