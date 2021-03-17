Safety concerns over motorists using Aberdeen bike lane set up to allow for social distancing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Council staff are being urged to take action to protect cyclists trying to use a temporary Aberdeen bike lane – before someone is seriously hurt.

Concerns have been raised about the number of vehicles disobeying the one-way system introduced in George Street last summer.

Cars have been spotted driving up and parking on the busy city road, in space which has been turned into a mandatory cycle lane.

Resident Lily Delamare urged others to report such incidents to authorities, posting on Facebook about the matter.

She said: “Is Aberdeen City Council waiting for someone to be run over by a car before doing something about the George Street bike lane?

“It has been months of complaints, the bike lane is an inconvenience to cars and puts cyclists at risk every single day.

“In three days I have seen three different cars driving up, against traffic.”

In July, the well-used pedestrian route into the city centre and busy shopping area was made one-way to allow more room for physical distancing.

The work was funded by a £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government’s Spaces For People scheme established to help with social distancing and reduce the chances of Covid spreading.

Parts of Union Street and Schoolhill were pedestrianised under the project, while changes were enforced in Torry, Rosemount and the West End too.

It also paid for the short-lived cycle lanes along the beachfront.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen Cycle Forum reiterated the concerns, saying: “We have heard from multiple cyclists in regard to the few Spaces For People schemes remaining around the city not being enforced.

“Vehicles parked on cycle lanes and driving against traffic direction on one-ways have been reported to us and in turn to the council multiple times, to no avail.

“Parking on a mandatory cycle lane is not only illegal and a risk and inconvenience to cyclists, it has also affected other road users such as buses, as they didn’t have enough clearance to drive through.

“This is caused by flaws in the designs used and a near-total lack of enforcement.”

Councillors voted last month to keep in place the remaining physical distancing measures until the summer.

A spokeswoman urged anyone with concerns over rogue driving to report it to police.

“City wardens regularly patrol the area for parking violations and will continue to do so,” she added.

“As always, we would ask all road and pavement users to adhere to the law and be considerate of each other.”

Meanwhile, a plea has been issued to people in Stonehaven to stop using a path closed to allow social distancing.

The footpath at Carron Terrace was closed as part of work to protect hundreds of homes from flooding.

It’s still open for people who live on the street but non-residents have repeatedly ignored warnings to stay away.

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said: “There have been recent cases of people ignoring notices and in some cases actually moving the closure sign to access the footpath.

“Residents must use this footpath when entering or leaving Carron Terrace but are now regularly coming into close contact with others using the route or are being forced to wait for others to pass or retrace their steps back to their garden.

“So for everyone’s safety, please avoid this section of footpath while the closure remains in place.”

Contractors McLaughlin and Harvey started construction on the flood protection scheme in March 2019, but had to down tools when the country went into lockdown last year.