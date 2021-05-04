Safety fears as north-east drivers clocked at 100mph in residential area

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nearly 4,500 drivers were caught speeding on a major route in and out of Aberdeen over the last three years – including one at more than 100mph in a 30mph zone.

Figures obtained under Freedom of Information legislation show a total of 4,441 drivers were caught by cameras on the A96 within the city, on Great Northern Road, Auchmill Road and Inverurie Road.

The vast majority of speeders were travelling at between 30 and 59mph.

However, one driver was caught at 102mph on a 30mph stretch – more than three times the speed limit.

Several were also clocked driving at upwards of 80mph on the road, which is the key route into the city from Inverurie, Huntly and beyond.

Harriet Cross, who is standing for the Scottish Conservatives in Aberdeen Donside, branded the level of speeding “horrifying” and said those responsible were “utterly reckless”.

“It’s horrifying to see this level of speeding anywhere in Aberdeen let alone in busy areas like Great Northern Road and Auchmill Road,” she said.

“To travel at these speeds is utterly reckless, particularly in a 30mph zone, and I’m confident these drivers will have been dealt with appropriately by the courts.

“We have several shops and homes along that stretch – all it takes is for someone to think the road is clear to cross and seconds later they are killed.

“The consequences of someone being in a collision at more than 100mph are unthinkable.”

The SNP’s Donside candidate Jackie Dunbar added: “These figures are incredibly concerning as the consequences of any collision at such a speed would be fatal.

“I would urge drivers to ensure they comply with the speed limits and drive safely to reduce the risk of any road traffic collisions.”

Speeding has also been an issue elsewhere on the A96, including the stretch between Inverurie and Huntly.

Major upgrades are planned for the road between Huntly and Aberdeen, which transport chiefs hope will improve safety.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland highlighted a drop in the number of casualties on the north-east’s roads, and insisted the government agency is committed to keeping more people safe.

“Latest figures show casualties on Scotland’s roads are at their lowest levels since records began,” she said.

“We’ve seen a 35% increase in traffic over the past 25 years but a 66% decrease in road collisions across the same period.

“We need to build on what we’ve achieved and our recently published and previously announced new framework will do so through a sharper focus, improved evaluation, more specific targets and stronger connections between national and local levels.”

Senior officers from Police Scotland are also determined to continue tackling those who flout the speed limit.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the force’s road policing unit, said: “Road safety continues to remain a priority for the North East Division and I would urge motorists to watch their speed.

“Excessive or inappropriate speed increases both the likelihood of a collision and the severity of injuries. It is tragic, unnecessary and avoidable but sadly is happening all too often.

“I would encourage motorists to reduce their speed and drive within the set speed limit, according to the changing road and weather conditions that they encounter.

“We routinely conduct patrols in the north-east focusing on speeding, along with all other road traffic offences. We will continue to enforce Operation CEDaR (Challenge, Educate, Detect and Reduce) to ensure we reduce road crime and casaulties on our roads.

“We will continue to take action to improve road safety and ask that anyone who has concerns about other road users report it to us on 101.”