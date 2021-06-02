VIDEO – ‘Living their best lives’: Pet piglets brighten up village on their daily walks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

These little piggies won’t be staying home any more.

Michelle Barclay-Dunbar is living her life-long dream as the proud owner of piglets Lord Chadwick and Lady Marmalade.

And the mum has now made history by getting permission to take them trotting around her neighbourhood, where the siblings now put the oink in Oyne every day.

To be able to take them on walks about the Aberdeenshire village, she had to get approval from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Michelle, who lives with son Brandyn and their menagerie of rabbits and cats, even had to tell the government body the exact route that would be followed on their outings.

Now she has finally been given the OK to regularly take the porcine pair out on their leads.

Michelle reckons she may be the first person in the county, or even in Scotland, to get such permission.

The certificate lays down some rules, however –

Only the route agreed may be followed when walking the pigs

The pigs, while being walked, must be kept separate from all other pigs and livestock

The pigs, whilst being walked, must be kept under control and on a lead at all times

The pigs must not be fed any waste food at any time

Snout and about

Michelle now has plans to apply for permission to walk the pets in Inverurie, where her mum lives.

She said: “To get permission for Oyne, I had to tell them where my routes would be, where I would take them, and not deviate from that.

“Eventually, after a lot of phone calls, I managed to resolve everything and got sent a certificate saying I was allowed to walk the pigs.

“We definitely turn heads walking through the village.”

Michelle says the pigs “absolutely love” their daily outings.

She added: “We had been practising with the harnesses in the house, but didn’t know how it would be out in public with all the cars and other animals.

“I can tell they are enjoying getting to go around, their tails go all curly when they are happy.

“They are living their best life.”

Pets a hit with pupils

One day every week, Michelle takes Lady Marmalade and Lord Chadwick the short distance to Oyne Primary School to pick up Brandyn – a routine his classmates always look forward to.

The mum, who grew up on a farm and works in the oil industry, said: “The pigs seem to be happy the more people and children they are among, they are very sociable and clever.

“They have actually helped us get to know the community more, lots of people have been stopping to speak to me.

“They are definitely bringing joy to the village and everyone is keen to see them.”

Tribute to superhero movie star

Lady Marmalade was named as part of a competition among Michelle’s friends and Lord Chadwick was named after late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who little Brandyn was a big fan of.

That’s not their only showbiz connection though, they are the litter of a pig which made an appearance on the hit TV show Game of Thrones.

This week, the pair celebrated their six-month birthday, and the family’s next hope is to add a third to complete the “herd” in the next few months.

Asked if the loveable duo had different personalities, Michelle said: “Marmalade is definitely sassy.

“Chadwick acts like he is the boss but he’s an absolute softie, he always wants to get closest in for cuddles.”

