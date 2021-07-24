News / Aberdeen Pet Portraits: The cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east By David Bradley July 24, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 24, 2021, 8:17 am Mia, Tia and Luna pose for a group photo at Findlater Castle. Thanks to Sarah Duncan, from Keith, for sending us the picture. There are some beautiful pooches in this week’s gallery. And even a budgie! We are missing feline friends this week, so if you think that your cat is a whisker above the rest, why not send in a picture? You could win a canvas of your companion worth £45! Check out the Gallery: Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close