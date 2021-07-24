Pet Portraits: The cutest pets of the week from the north and north-east

There are some beautiful pooches in this week’s gallery. And even a budgie!

We are missing feline friends this week, so if you think that your cat is a whisker above the rest, why not send in a picture? You could win a canvas of your companion worth £45!

Check out the Gallery:

Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.