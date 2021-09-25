Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pet Portraits: Take a look at the region’s cutest pets

By Lauren Jack
September 25, 2021, 9:53 am Updated: September 25, 2021, 11:54 am
This week's winner, two-year-old Labrador Dexter. Picture sent in by Carrie Heary

Could your pet be the cutest in the region?

Put your opinion to the test with our weekly Pet Portraits gallery, where your beloved companion could be among the most adorable animals in the area.

This week’s winner is gorgeous pooch Dexter. And, as can be seen by the photo in the gallery below, like a typical Labrador there is clearly only one thing on his mind – food!

Check out the Gallery:

Tina looks on top of the world as she stands at the summit of Fourmanhill, Rothiemay, with Knock Hill in background. Sent in by Annette Stuart
June is jumping for joy at Corsiestane, Huntly. Sent in by Annette Stuart
Maltese Terrier Lola enjoying her holiday on Lossiemouth beach. Picture sent in by Barbara Kelman
Labrador Dexter seems to be telling his owner that he is hungry. Picture sent in by Carrie Heary
Charlie is delighted to have a perch on a haybale in Reay. Picture sent in by Eilidh Munro
Odsonne takes in the scenery in beautiful Turriff whilst visiting his owner’s family. Picture sent in by Kimberley Strachan
Poppy gets up close to the camera at Aberdeen beach. Picture sent in by Rosemary Kemp
Chaccco and Dileas ticking another Munro off  their list at Beinn Fhada. Picture sent in by Martin Madigan
Carlo, enjoying the sun during a holiday in Glengolly, Caithness. Picture sent in by Bruce C
Too tired to walk any further, 12-year-old Jack Russell Wilma takes in the views on Graemsay. Picture sent in by June Purvis
Wee Marley James posing on his holiday bed.<br />Picture sent in by Lindsay Cameron

 

Would you like to see your pet in our galleries online and in the Your Life supplement?

Send in a picture for the chance to win a canvas worth £45. Let us know your name and address, your pet’s name and where the picture was taken. Send your good-quality photographs to pets@dctmedia.co.uk

To purchase a canvas of your pet, call 0800 318846 (lines open Mon-Fri 8am-6pm) or visit Photoshop Scotland online. Order today and receive a 20% discount; enter PET20 at the checkout.

