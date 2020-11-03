People from higher tiers urged not to travel to Cairngorms National Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People living in higher tier areas of Scotland are being urged not to travel to the Cairngorms National Park while restrictions continue.

The park covers five local authority areas which from yesterday saw areas of Highland and Moray come into tier one and Aberdeenshire, Perth & Kinross and Angus in tier two.

While tiers one and two do not make a difference to outdoor access within the park, the Scottish government has made it clear people living under level 3 and 4 restrictions should not travel to other areas.

Pete Crane, head of visitor services, conservation and visitor experience at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said: “Being active, whether that is cycling, walking or joining in The Daily Mile initiative, has proven benefits for physical and mental wellbeing and we would encourage residents to get outside and enjoy the National Park for their daily exercise.

“Scottish Government have advised that people living in areas under Level 3 or 4 restrictions should only travel for exercise within 5 miles of their local authority area, therefore people in those areas should not travel to the Cairngorms National Park to recreate at this time.”

Earlier this year, CNPA urged people to follow the Scottish Government’s advice and stick to the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

At the time chief executive Grant Moir said people should plan ahead.

He said: “Not all car parks or toilets may be open straight away and many of the park’s visitor attractions may not be ready to fully welcome back visitors while maintaining safety guidelines.”