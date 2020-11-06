Aberdeenshire museum praised for coping with pandemic pressures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North-east museum chiefs have been praised in the Scottish Parliament for their “quick-thinking” approach to adapting to the pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the cancellation of all events at Grampian Transport Museum in Alford, forcing bosses to fund new ways to attract visitors.

This included an autumn Museum Munster, where people were able to showcase their interesting vehicles in a socially-distanced manner.

The museum has now been awarded more than £220,000 from Museums Galleries Scotland to help it deal with the pressures of the pandemic.

It will use the funding to cover its winter operating costs, marketing, recruitment and training as it prepares for reopening.

Bosses are also looking to install solar panels, refurbish the bathrooms and purchase a new till system.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “The museum sector, like so many others, has been decimated by the pandemic which is why it’s vital they aren’t forgotten about because they play a major part in our area.

“At a time when the museum hasn’t been able to offer its popular events programme, it’s refreshing to see the charity adapting to new ways of allowing visitors to bring in their prized vehicles.”