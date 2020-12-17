Shoppers urged to keep their distance after distancing measures reduced across Aberdeenshire despite move to Level 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pedestrians are being urged to maintain social distancing in Aberdeenshire town centres following the removal and reduction of Spaces for People measures as the region approached being plunged into Level 3.

Both Turriff Community Council and Peterhead councillor Stephen Calder raised concerns ahead of the removal of much of the towns’ measures.

Barriers in Fraserburgh have almost been completely removed, along with parts of the scheme in Banchory and Stonehaven. There have been slight alterations to those in Ellon and Inverurie.

Fraserburgh councillor Brian Topping has welcomed the removal of barriers from all but one street from his town, but says the move up to Level 3 serves as a timely reminder that people must follow the rules.

“The measures were put in place for a reason and served a purpose, but they’ve been there too long now and the rationale behind removing them is right,” he said.

“However, people still need to knuckle down and do their bit. People are feeling a bit more relaxed about it now, but are into Level 3 and people should still be wearing masks and keeping their distance.”

The council’s head of transportation Ewan Wallace added: “The Spaces for People approach was – and remains – a temporary measure and in due course we look forward to being able to fully remove the measures when it is considered appropriate to do so.”