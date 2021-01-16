New footage shows engineers onsite after part of north-east rail bridge collapsed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New footage shows engineers onsite today after the side wall of a bridge near Stonehaven gave way – close to the scene of the crash at Carmont last August.

Train services from Aberdeen continued to be disrupted after part of a bridge collapsed approximately one mile from the site of the Stonehaven train derailment, which left three men dead.

Engineers were spotted at the scene this morning inspecting the site of the damage.

Unlike August’s tragedy, the most recent incident was not caused by a landslip.

Network Rail said the bridge was damaged “due to weather conditions”.

A statement on ScotRail’s website advised travellers that due to “urgent repairs to a bridge between Laurencekirk and Stonehaven all lines are closed”.

The disruption is expected to last until Monday, January 18.

It added that staff are onsite and “working hard to complete these repairs”.

Yesterday, a Network Rail spokesman said: “The line is currently closed while our engineers repair a damaged side wall on a bridge between Carmont and Stonehaven.

“Specialist structural engineers are currently assessing the fault and putting plans in place for its repair.

“Our engineers will be working around-the-clock to complete this work as quickly as possible.”