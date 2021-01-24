Wintry weather enjoyed across Scotland this weekend, as cold temperatures expected to continue this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Communities across Scotland enjoyed the wintry weather this weekend as snowfall in many areas meant fun-filled days of skiing, snowman-making and sunlit strolls.

Near Huntly, some residents used the wintry weather as the perfect excuse to enjoy some cross-country skiing as part of their daily exercise at Gartly Moor.

In the Highlands and more inland parts of Aberdeenshire and Moray, hill walkers were treated to snow-covered mountaintops, and while those living closer to the coastline received much less snow, temperatures in areas like Aberdeen still dipped below freezing over the weekend, making for frosty conditions in the Granite City.

Snowy weather in Achnasheen, Ross-shire, resulted in some hungry deer stopping by for a snack on a local farm and taking food left out for the sheep.

Although there were clear skies and sunshine across much of Scotland, thermometers still barely went above freezing, and remained stubbornly below in many remote regions.

At Dalwhinnie, temperatures were as low as -5C at noon, and wintry conditions are expected to continue into the start of next week.

More snow and sleet is expected in many areas in the northern Highlands and west coast today, including Lairg and Oban, and tonight the Met Office expects it to be extremely cold on many inland regions.

Temperatures are forecast to dip down to as chilly as -4C in Altnaharra, -6C in Aviemore, -6C in Fort Augustus, and even -8C on Tuesday morning in Braemar and Dalwhinnie.

The weather is forecast to be much milder along Scotland’s coastlines and islands, with very little chance of snowfall and thermometers around 3C, 4C and 5C on the north-east coast, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland this afternoon.