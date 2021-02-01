Repair work worth £220,000 to tackle ‘dangerous potholes’ on A92 near Newtonhill

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Restrictions will be in place on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road this week at Newtonhill as £220,000 works to tackle “dangerous potholes” begin.

The overnight improvements will take place starting this evening, and will run for five nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am.

The project is expected to complete by 6.30am on Saturday.

A 10mph convoy system will be in place during working hours, and the Cammachmore junction crossover will be closed in the evenings for safety.

North-east regional MSP Liam Kerr wrote to the Scottish Government last summer asking for repairs to be done as soon as possible.

He said: “The A92 is currently plagued with dangerous potholes and I’m glad the Scottish Government has finally realised the dangers this poses to drivers.

“Several crashes have occurred in the last month when cars have come off the road and these may have been alleviated if the improvements were made sooner.

“The work now needs to be carried out to a high standard.”

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said: “Adverse winter weather conditions – particularly the freeze and thaw cycle – can have a serious impact on roads leading to the deterioration of the road surfaces, and operating companies work to repair the worst affected areas within unit areas as quickly as possible.

“Routine road maintenance repairs form a large part of our operating companies’ work, and weekly safety inspections are carried out on all trunk roads.

“Category One defects, such as deep potholes which could present a danger, are recorded, temporarily repaired and then permanently repaired within 28 days.”