Marketing campaign to encourage Aberdeenshire residents to shop local

Residents will be encouraged to shop local and “discover the secrets” of Aberdeenshire’s towns in a new region-wide marketing campaign.

Led by Aberdeenshire Council, the business-boosting project has been awarded £80,000 from Scotland’s Towns Partnership.

It will culminate in a “high-level” digital campaign, led by VisitAberdeenshire, highlighting the north-east’s town centres.

The initiative will also encourage people to try walking and cycling and showcase the range of day and overnight trips experiences on offer.

Leading up to the launch, local firms will be offered support and training to better understand digital marketing and be introduced to design agencies to help them spread the word about their business.

Aberdeenshire council infrastructure chairman, Peter Argyle, said: “There are tremendous local businesses across Aberdeenshire that are making a very positive difference to people’s lives and there have never been more ways in which you can support these local companies.

“It is vital that everyone backs them so that they can continue to be there, protecting jobs and making their communities stronger and I look forward to this project playing a key role in supporting them.”

VistAberdeenshire chief executive, Chris Foy, added: “Aberdeenshire’s towns and villages share common themes, fascinating history, stories and engaging people behind the businesses.

“We’ll be promoting the region to those living in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and people living in neighbouring areas with a vibrant and engaging marketing and communications campaign.”

Station House Media Unit (shmu) has begun an online audit of town centres which will help decide where resources can be best placed going forward.

More information is available at lovelocalaberdeenshire.org.uk.