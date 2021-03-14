Pleas for drivers to slow down near north-east school as more pupils return to class

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As more pupils return to classrooms, pleas have gone out to drivers using a north-east route notorious for speeding to slow down.

A recent Aberdeenshire Council survey of almost 15,000 vehicles on Ellon’s Hospital Road found that more than 54% were speeding.

And after one was caught travelling at double the speed limit, at 61mph, and another at 60mph, calls have being renewed for drivers to slow down as more pupils return to primary schools this week.

Local resident Gary Thomson said he has seen lorries mounting the pavement on Hospital Road as high speeds force them into “dangerous actions”.

He said: “There is a serious issue on this road and what we need is traffic calming measures to make drivers slow down.

“In my opinion Hospital Road should be considered for a reduction in the speed limit to 20mph, but sadly this is apparently not under consideration by the council.”

Town councillor Gillian Owen is also asking drivers to slow down and is pushing to see the flashing alert lights fixed along the route to Ellon Academy.

“Travelling at 61mph on Hospital Road is a disgrace,” she said.

“This is a safe route to school, which children and young people will soon be going back to use.

“What chance does a child have if a lorry mounts the pavement to pass another lorry?

“The answer is none at all.

“I make a plea to all drivers using this road to remember the maximum speed is 30mph and to please stick to that.”