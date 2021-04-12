North-east farm celebrate launch of its new seasonal pies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Food producer Wark Farm is celebrating the launch of its new seasonal pies after a tough 2020.

Local pie-lovers have already had the opportunity to sample their fixed range of flavours over the years.

But they hope the new lamb and wild garlic pie and spring pea pie will draw in new fans.

Sabrina March, who co-owns Wark Farm alongside Laurel Foreman, said: “We’re very proud of the lamb and wild garlic pie as, for us, they highlight what Wark Farm pies are all about.

“They’re simple, solid pies, celebrating Scotland’s wild richness.”

The pies are sold on various farmers’ markets, as well as deli shops – such as Park Shop in Banchory or Hammerton Store in Aberdeen – and cafes including The Tartan Pig in Aberdeen, the Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne, and Goodbrand and Ross in Strathdon.

The businesswoman added: “We have amazing food producers here, which deserve more showcasing and visibility. It is gradually coming through.

“Programmes from Scotland Food and Drink, Opportunity North East and Scottish Enterprise play pivotal roles in helping food businesses like ours to grow.

“Developing these businesses is not just about awareness and branding, but also about economic growth.”

Pre-pandemic, Sabrina and Laurel made a big investment into a new pie production space at the farm.

But with eateries across the country closing their doors, farmers’ markets being cancelled and the business’ produce not being stocked anywhere, the pair had to diversify.

The team has shown their support for the North-East Now campaign, which is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

Visit northeastnow.scot to view the North-East Now website, or to share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot