Work due to begin this week on £2.3 million A90 surfacing work

By Craig Munro
August 3, 2021, 6:38 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 6:47 pm
The contraflow will begin just after the Drumlithie junction of the A9. Picture by Kath Flannery
Work is due to begin this week on £2.35 million surfacing improvements to a section of the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

The four-week project will address defects in the northbound lane of the road between the Meikle Fiddes and Hillend of Glasslaw near Stonehaven.

Subject to weather conditions, the work is expected to be completed by September 6, with closures and a contraflow to be put in place across the next month to ensure safe conditions for the 24-hour workers.

Lane closures on both the north- and southbound carriageway will be in place between 7.30pm on Thursday and the same time on Saturday as the contraflow is installed.

The contraflow will remain in place from 6.30am on Saturday until 6.30am on September 6, and will start after the Drumlithie junction then end before the A92 Interchange.

‘Smoother and safer’

The Temple of Fiddes and Auquhirie Junctions will be closed with signed diversion routes in place, and residents within the site extents will be escorted through the worksite.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This £2.35 million investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90 near Stonehaven, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“To limit disruption as much as we can, teams will be working around the clock to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

