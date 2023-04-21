Crime & Courts Group of men ambushed a man and scarred him for life in a row over £50 The group stormed an Aberdeen property while hunting for David Adams, who was branded a "robbing scumbag". By Connor Gordon April 21 2023, 4.49pm Share Group of men ambushed a man and scarred him for life in a row over £50 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/crime-courts/5642683/group-of-men-ambushed-a-man-and-scarred-him-for-life-in-a-row-over-50/ Copy Link Police at an incident on Balnagask Road, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]