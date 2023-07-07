Pair facing court accused of endangering aircrafts with drones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair facing court accused of endangering aircrafts with drones

Scott Finnie, 35, and Caroline Ewen or Melvin, 40, face charges of culpable and reckless conduct over their alleged actions.

By Danny McKay
Signage was put up at the airport in 2021. Image: Police Scotland
A man and a woman are facing charges they “endangering aircraft” by flying drones in restricted areas near Aberdeen International Airport.

It is claimed the pair, on various occasions between July 11 and August 5 2020, at Cordyce School, Dyce, and elsewhere, operated “unmanned aerial vehicles” within the airport’s flight restriction zone.

The charge states this was done without the relevant permission and “to the danger of aircraft” operating within the zone and the lieges.

Finnie, meanwhile also features on two further charges relating to July 12 2020 and either June 16 or 17 2020  in the vicinity of Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) on Brent Road, Dyce.

On the earlier date, Finnie allegedly operated a drone in the airport’s flight-restricted zone without permission in close proximity to a “rotary wing aircraft” while it was in flight.

‘Illegal to fly drone within restricted zones unless you have permission’

The later charge is in similar terms but in close proximity to a “fixed-wing aircraft” that was in flight.

Both the culpable and reckless conduct charges allege the actions were “to the danger of the aircraft and the lieges”.

Finnie, of Stuart Court, Edinburgh, and Melvin, of Princess Walk, Dyce, did not enter pleas during the hearing.

Sheriff Shirley McKenna continued the matter without plea until next month.

A spokesman for AIA said: “We know most drone owners follow the law and thank them for their cooperation in keeping everyone safe.

Sergeant Ewan Mechie, Kevin Douglas, operations manager at Aberdeen International Airport and<br />Sergeant Allan Masson with the new signage about drones. Image: Police Scotland

“Last year, in conjunction with Police Scotland, new signage was installed reminding people there are restrictions to flying the devices near our airport.

“It is illegal to fly any drone at any time within the restricted zones unless you have permission from air traffic control at the airport.”

