Pair facing court accused of endangering aircrafts with drones

A man and a woman are facing charges they “endangering aircraft” by flying drones in restricted areas near Aberdeen International Airport.

Scott Finnie, 35, and Caroline Ewen or Melvin, 40, face charges of culpable and reckless conduct over their alleged actions.

It is claimed the pair, on various occasions between July 11 and August 5 2020, at Cordyce School, Dyce, and elsewhere, operated “unmanned aerial vehicles” within the airport’s flight restriction zone.

The charge states this was done without the relevant permission and “to the danger of aircraft” operating within the zone and the lieges.

Finnie, meanwhile also features on two further charges relating to July 12 2020 and either June 16 or 17 2020 in the vicinity of Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) on Brent Road, Dyce.

On the earlier date, Finnie allegedly operated a drone in the airport’s flight-restricted zone without permission in close proximity to a “rotary wing aircraft” while it was in flight.

‘Illegal to fly drone within restricted zones unless you have permission’

The later charge is in similar terms but in close proximity to a “fixed-wing aircraft” that was in flight.

Both the culpable and reckless conduct charges allege the actions were “to the danger of the aircraft and the lieges”.

Finnie, of Stuart Court, Edinburgh, and Melvin, of Princess Walk, Dyce, did not enter pleas during the hearing.

Sheriff Shirley McKenna continued the matter without plea until next month.

A spokesman for AIA said: “We know most drone owners follow the law and thank them for their cooperation in keeping everyone safe.

“Last year, in conjunction with Police Scotland, new signage was installed reminding people there are restrictions to flying the devices near our airport.

“It is illegal to fly any drone at any time within the restricted zones unless you have permission from air traffic control at the airport.”

