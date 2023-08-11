Son of missing Inverness woman caught with axe and knife in Asda

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son of missing Inverness woman caught with axe and knife in Asda

Christopher Thomson, whose mother went missing 30 years ago and has never been found, climbed on worktops at the store and was shouting incoherently.

By Jenni Gee
Christopher Thomson was carrying the axe and knife when he was stopped at Asda, Inverness. Image: Peter Jolly / DC Thomson
Christopher Thomson was carrying the axe and knife when he was stopped at Asda, Inverness. Image: Peter Jolly / DC Thomson

A man previously convicted of assaulting his father over the unsolved disappearance of his mother was caught carrying an axe and a knife at an Inverness supermarket.

Christopher Thomson, 30, was spotted acting suspiciously on CCTV by staff at Asda and police were called.

When Thomson was arrested officers found he was carrying an axe and a lock-knife.

Thomson appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit two charges of having a bladed or sharply pointed item in a public place and two of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Fiscal depute Shamielah Ghafar said it was around 4.15am on April 24 when staff at the Asda store on Ivanhoe Avenue spotted Thomson acting suspiciously at the customer service desk on CCTV.

She said: “Accused was seen to be standing on top of the worktops shouting incoherently.”

Staff members approached Thomson and asked what he was doing but “they did not receive an answer due to his level of intoxication”.

Thomson then made a threat against the partner of one of the workers, referring to them by their nickname.

Police search found axe and knife

Police were called and Thomson was subsequently arrested and searched, at which point an axe and a lock knife were recovered.

The incident came just weeks after Thomson had acted in a threatening or abusive manner toward his former partner.

On March 28  the woman had passed him as she walked near garages on Mackay Road and had initially failed to recognise him as his face had been “bashed” and was “in a bad way”.

When she did register that it was Thomson, he shouted and swore, calling her a “s**g” and a “grass” and telling her to “watch her back”.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Thomson, told the court that her client suffered from poor physical and mental health following a bike accident a year and a half ago, which had left him with a brain injury and epilepsy.

She said he had begun to self-medicate with drugs and alcohol and was “very much intoxicated” during the incident at Asda.

“Mr Thomson was significantly under the influence of alcohol and other substances, he does not advance that as an excuse but perhaps an explanation as to why his behaviour was so bizarre,” Ms Russell said.

Of the other incident, she said that Thomson and his former partner, who shared one child and each had a child from a previous relationship, had fallen out over his perception of her choices while caring for the children.

Mother’s unsolved disappearance

Referring to a previous conviction for assault, which resulted in a prison sentence in 2015, Ms Russell told Sheriff Linsday Foulis that it related to the unsolved disappearance of Thomson’s mother three decades ago.

A woman in her twenties with with brown hair to her shoulders looks at the camera in a blurry image
Heather Thomson has been missing since 1994

Heather Thomson, a 27-year-old hairdresser, went missing from Inverness on January 19 1994, and has not been seen since.

Her case remains live on the website of the charity Missing People where information about her disappearance or sightings can be reported.

Ms Russell said: “Mr Thomson’s mother went missing 30 years ago, when he was only a few months old.

“Mr Thomson is of the belief that his father had something to do with that. It was his father that was the complainer in that matter.”

She asked the sheriff to proceed directly to sentencing her client.

Sheriff Foulis jailed Thomson, whose address was given as a prisoner at HMP Barlinnie, for a total of 10 months. The sentence was backdated to April 25

