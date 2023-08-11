Elgin Cricket Club welcome locally residing asylum seekers from Afghanistan into selection pool

Elgin Cricket Club’s selection options have been boosted by the introduction of a group of Afghani asylum seekers in recent weeks.

The club’s senior captain Rob Quilliam recently made efforts to attract asylum seekers to training sessions, after learning they were being housed in a local hotel.

After a handful of Afghani’s attended training, Elgin pitched Shirin Agha into action in a match against Forres St Lawrence last month.

Although Forres triumphed by six wickets, Agha claimed Elgin’s two wickets on the day.

Elgin have also introduced youngster Rapualla Admadze into their second team, and he secured a wicket in a defeat to Ross County on his first outing.

Quilliam is hoping to tap into the enthusiasm of players from Afghanistan, where cricket is a hugely popular sport.

He said: “I became aware that asylum seekers were going to be moving into a local hotel, and got in contact with somebody at the hospital who was acting as a go-between with the asylum seekers and the local authority.

“I had seen an article about Ross County doing something similar.

“When we played away there a few weeks ago they had a very good opening bowler.

“These guys have just got raw talent.

“We have had about six or seven down at training. Some of them are completely new to cricket, while others have played some tape ball cricket.

“I don’t think any of them have played hard ball cricket before. But they are really talented, they have a good eye for a ball and they bowl fast.

“Like every cricket club, we struggle for numbers, so it seemed like a no-brainer. These guys have got lots of time on their hands and they are keen to get involved in things.

“They don’t have things like little kids which would tie them down, so it seemed like a bit of a win-win.”

Sultani has helped integration process

The integration of the players has been made easier by the presence of refugee Quadrat Tullah Sultani, who joined the club after relocating from Aberdeen.

Quilliam added: “We had a guy move from Aberdeen to Elgin recently, who is a refugee. He was playing cricket for Gordonians, and was looking for something locally when he moved to Elgin.

“He speaks Pashto and a bit of Persian. The guys don’t speak any English, so he is able to translate for us.

“It was convenient he had just joined our club, and a few Afghanis had moved into the hotel.

“I have learned a bit of Pashto, so I already know how to say ‘well done’ and ‘run between the wickets.’

“I’m sure they are picking up a bit of English, which will help with their integration into the local area.”

Elgin hoping to move in right direction

Elgin sit fifth in the NoSCA senior league, with only three matches of the season remaining.

Quilliam feels the club is steadily moving in the right direction.

He added: “We are doing OK in mid-table, having had a few poor seasons in the last couple of years.

“We finished bottom of the pile last year, but there are two clubs below us now, so we are moving in the right direction.

“I have taken on the captaincy this year, and probably the next couple of years, and I will make a real effort to bring the club back to the fore of north cricket.

Great first night at summer junior coaching at Cooper Park. We'd 27 at softball and 25 at novice hardball, which was ace. pic.twitter.com/OgKFwty0bF — Elgin Cricket Club, Moray, Scotland (@ElginCricket) April 20, 2023

“It used to be a relatively strong club – it is a decent-sized conurbation.

“We have really struggled at first team level.

“We have had a really good youth system for years, but we lose a lot of players when they go to university and they seldom come back.

“The biggest challenge is always player recruitment.”