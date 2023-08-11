Elgin Cricket Club welcome locally residing asylum seekers from Afghanistan into selection pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin Cricket Club welcome locally residing asylum seekers from Afghanistan into selection pool

Elgin have introduced Shirin Agha into their senior team, who is one of several asylum seekers to have trained with the club in recent weeks.

By Andy Skinner
Elgin Cricket Club ahead of a match against Forres St Lawrence in July. Image: Elgin Cricket Club.
Elgin Cricket Club ahead of a match against Forres St Lawrence in July. Image: Elgin Cricket Club.

Elgin Cricket Club’s selection options have been boosted by the introduction of a group of Afghani asylum seekers in recent weeks.

The club’s senior captain Rob Quilliam recently made efforts to attract asylum seekers to training sessions, after learning they were being housed in a local hotel.

After a handful of Afghani’s attended training, Elgin pitched Shirin Agha into action in a match against Forres St Lawrence last month.

Although Forres triumphed by six wickets, Agha claimed Elgin’s two wickets on the day.

Shirin Agha in action for Elgin Cricket Club against Forres St Lawrence. Image: Elgin Cricket Club.

Elgin have also introduced youngster Rapualla Admadze into their second team, and he secured a wicket in a defeat to Ross County on his first outing.

Quilliam is hoping to tap into the enthusiasm of players from Afghanistan, where cricket is a hugely popular sport.

He said: “I became aware that asylum seekers were going to be moving into a local hotel, and got in contact with somebody at the hospital who was acting as a go-between with the asylum seekers and the local authority.

“I had seen an article about Ross County doing something similar.

“When we played away there a few weeks ago they had a very good opening bowler.

“These guys have just got raw talent.

“We have had about six or seven down at training. Some of them are completely new to cricket, while others have played some tape ball cricket.

Elgin Cricket Club in action against Forres St Lawrence. Image: Elgin Cricket Club.

“I don’t think any of them have played hard ball cricket before. But they are really talented, they have a good eye for a ball and they bowl fast.

“Like every cricket club, we struggle for numbers, so it seemed like a no-brainer. These guys have got lots of time on their hands and they are keen to get involved in things.

“They don’t have things like little kids which would tie them down, so it seemed like a bit of a win-win.”

Sultani has helped integration process

The integration of the players has been made easier by the presence of refugee Quadrat Tullah Sultani, who joined the club after relocating from Aberdeen.

Quilliam added: “We had a guy move from Aberdeen to Elgin recently, who is a refugee. He was playing cricket for Gordonians, and was looking for something locally when he moved to Elgin.

“He speaks Pashto and a bit of Persian. The guys don’t speak any English, so he is able to translate for us.

“It was convenient he had just joined our club, and a few Afghanis had moved into the hotel.

“I have learned a bit of Pashto, so I already know how to say ‘well done’ and ‘run between the wickets.’

“I’m sure they are picking up a bit of English, which will help with their integration into the local area.”

Elgin hoping to move in right direction

Elgin sit fifth in the NoSCA senior league, with only three matches of the season remaining.

Quilliam feels the club is steadily moving in the right direction.

He added: “We are doing OK in mid-table, having had a few poor seasons in the last couple of years.

“We finished bottom of the pile last year, but there are two clubs below us now, so we are moving in the right direction.

“I have taken on the captaincy this year, and probably the next couple of years, and I will make a real effort to bring the club back to the fore of north cricket.

“It used to be a relatively strong club – it is a decent-sized conurbation.

“We have really struggled at first team level.

“We have had a really good youth system for years, but we lose a lot of players when they go to university and they seldom come back.

“The biggest challenge is always player recruitment.”

