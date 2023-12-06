Ballet teacher from Oban acquitted of sexual offence allegations by jury

A ballet teacher from Oban has been cleared of having sex with two teenage dance school students while in a “position of trust”.

Jonathan Barton, 41, was accused of a total of eight sexual offences against eight girls at a dance school on Argyll and Bute between 2004 and 2019.

The girls were claimed to be aged between 16 and 19.

Barton had stated during the trial, which lasted over two weeks, that he had sex with both girls but they were over the age of 18.

He also claimed that he was not a teacher to one of the girls with whom he had sex, and that the women who gave evidence in court had lied as part of an online “conspiracy” against him.

A jury found Barton, of Oban, not guilty to one of the charges, which alleged he was in a “position of trust” when he engaged in sexual intercourse with a student.

And jurors also concluded that the other charge of sexual intercourse while in a position of trust against another girl was not proven.

Barton was also acquitted of further charges of sexual assault against six other girls in not guilty verdicts.

Oban man Jonathan Barton walks free from court

Sheriff William Gallacher told him: “By the verdict of each of the charges, you have been acquitted by the jury and are free to go”.

Previously, Dumbarton Sheriff Court heard evidence from a woman who had joined the school as a 16-year-old in September 2004.

The witness said she “looked up” to Barton who she described as a “talented individual”.

She told the court that “flirtatious” Barton was “touchy-feely” and gave her extra attention in classes.

The woman also claimed that Barton first kissed her when she was 16 outside a chalet that she stayed in with other students on campus.

She recalled having sex with Barton for the first time when he asked her to go to his bedroom after dark.

The woman said Barton showed her his medals from a prestigious competition.

“He said, ‘If you stick with me, you can have one of these yourself one day’. I didn’t read into it too much. It was a little creepy,” the witness stated.

Prosecutor fiscal depute Dana Barclay asked the witness how she felt about having sex with Barton and she replied: “I think, nervous was the overriding feeling. I shouldn’t be doing this.

“You are young and someone you completely admire is giving you attention is a different feeling”.

Former dance school student gave evidence against her former ballet teacher

The woman recalled another occasion when she had sex with Barton in a shower at the property.

She said: “I guess in a way it was exciting. This was someone that you admired, there was that level of shame after it and confusion”.

Miss Barclay asked the witness if she told other pupils about where she had been.

The woman responded: “No. It was quite common knowledge that Jonathan would sleep with students”.

She also stated Barton’s feelings towards her changed and felt she was being “punished” by him.

The woman added that there was a reduction in the level of attention that he showed her.

She told the court that she left the ballet school at the end of the school year, due to not liking the environment and dealing with severe anxiety.

Miss Barclay asked what it was a result of and the woman answered: “Things changing and the way I was treated.”.

Miss Barclay queried: “Who changed the way you were treated?”

The woman told her: “Jonathan”.

A 33-year-old woman claimed that she had a sexual “affair” with Barton and compared the school to a “cult.”

She told the jury she also started at the school as a 16-year-old in 2006, when she received private dance lessons.

The woman claimed she kissed “charismatic” Barton, who gave her a “lingering touch” when correcting her dance positions.

She stated the witness began a relationship with Barton from November 2006 until June 2007.

“At 16, I thought I was meeting my Prince Charming who I thought was saving the day for me,” the woman said

Miss Barclay asked: “You considered yourself having a relationship at 16?”

The witness replied: “Yes”.

She also recalled an occasion when she was asked to “sneak in” to Barton’s room.

“We were lying on his bed and had a conversation and things escalated. We would kiss and ended up having sex,” she explained.

The woman told the court that Barton told her to leave through a back terrace attached to his bedroom.

Miss Barclay asked the witness how she felt and she responded: “I felt special. I felt wanted. I was excited.

“It was as if I was going to have a wonderful relationship with this man who helped me get through this difficult time. I thought I met my Prince Charming.”

The woman claimed the relationship ended after she gave Barton an ultimatum to choose between her and his then-girlfriend.

Jurors hear the woman say she contacted the police about Barton after having a child of her own.

“As soon I had a child, my little boy, I just felt like the only way to describe it, as the school is so out the way, is almost a bubble or a cult.

“You are just brainwashed into just that bubble up there,” she said.

Ballet teacher Jonathan Barton claimed accusers were part of a ‘conspiracy’ against the Oban man

Gary McAteer, defending Barton, asked the witness about calling the school a cult.

She replied: “It felt like a cult. That’s how I felt. That’s how I describe it to someone who had never been up there.”

During the trial, a police statement from a 21-year-old former pupil was read out to the court.

She claimed that Barton “regularly” gave her corrections, touched her on various areas of the body and put his hand near an intimate area.

She claimed the length of time he spent close with her “was something he did for sexual pleasure”.

Barton, giving his own evidence, admitted he had sex with both of the girls who he claimed were over the age of 18.

Miss Barclay put to him: “If these girls were 18, you would not be facing these charges. This is desperate lies, as you are being held to account for what could be described as predatory behaviour”.

Barton replied: “I’m trying to explain what happened under oath”.

He also denied allegations of grooming against him.

The fiscal depute queried: “Are you asking the jury to believe these women came forward in some form of conspiracy against you?”

Barton responded: “Yes. I watched this conspiracy come together online. They messaged each other. I witnessed it first-hand”.

Miss Barclay asked: “Your position is that eight women have come to this court to tell lies to the police, gave witness statements and told lies under oath to the jury?”

“Yes,” Barton maintained.