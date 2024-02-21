Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats

Two men appeared in court today after £285,000 of cannabis was found growing in three Aberdeen city centre flats.

Police raided the properties – which were in a single Market Street building – yesterday in an operation involving the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce.

Officers hailed the discovery as a blow to the drugs trade in the city and pledged to keep up the pressure on criminal gangs in the area.

Huu Nguyen, 38, and Thanh Nguyen, 35, were arrested during the raid and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon.

Both are accused of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug. They also faced three charges under the Electricity Act 1989.

The men, of no fixed abode, made no plea and were remanded in custody. They will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Officer hails big drugs find

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the Safer Cities Unit, said: “Anyone who introduces drugs into our communities for their own gain should be in absolutely no doubt that we will rigorously pursue every means possible to disrupt this activity.

“Seizures such as this show our commitment nationally to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Locally our officers are determined to protect members of the public from this type of criminality, which will not be tolerated in Aberdeen city centre.

“Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”