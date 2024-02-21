Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men in court after £285,000 of cannabis found in Market Street flats

Police raided the properties - which were in a single building - yesterday in an operation involving the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce.

By Ewan Cameron
The cannabis was found at a block of flats on Market Street. Image: DC Thomson

Two men appeared in court today after £285,000 of cannabis was found growing in three Aberdeen city centre flats.

Police raided the properties – which were in a single Market Street building – yesterday in an operation involving the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce.

Officers hailed the discovery as a blow to the drugs trade in the city and pledged to keep up the pressure on criminal gangs in the area.

Huu Nguyen, 38, and Thanh Nguyen, 35, were arrested during the raid and appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court this afternoon.

Both are accused of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug. They also faced three charges under the Electricity Act 1989.

The men, of no fixed abode, made no plea and were remanded in custody. They will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Officer hails big drugs find

Sergeant Mark Rennie, of the Safer Cities Unit, said: “Anyone who introduces drugs into our communities for their own gain should be in absolutely no doubt that we will rigorously pursue every means possible to disrupt this activity.

“Seizures such as this show our commitment nationally to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious and Organised Crime Strategy.

“Locally our officers are determined to protect members of the public from this type of criminality, which will not be tolerated in Aberdeen city centre.

“Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

